The Zachary Geddis Trust welcomes organisational changes

The Zachary Geddis Trust has welcomed organisational changes in their seventh operational year. The Coleraine based mental health charity, formerly known as Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, will be transitioning to a new name, the Zachary Geddis Trust.

At a recent board meeting, which took place on Monday September 30, the board took the decision to change the name to ensure that the organisational message was easy to follow, remember and retained impact.

Yasmin Geddis, the founder and previous Head of Service of the charity, has now been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Zachary Geddis Trust.

The Zachary Geddis Trust also welcomes new board members, including Martin McFadden as Chairperson, Louise Geddis as Vice Chair, Lorraine Kirkpatrick as Secretary, Stephanie Greenwood as Treasurer and Joel Heggarty as the Community Outreach Officer.

Yasmin Geddis, founder of Zachary Geddis Trust in 2017 and new CEO

Yasmin Geddis, newly appointed CEO of The Zachary Geddis Trust said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept the position of CEO at the recently renamed Zachary Geddis Trust.

“This is a role that I have waited for seven years to undertake and it is probably one of the proudest moments of my life.

“Following World Mental Health Day on October 10, the organisational changes to the Zachary Geddis Trust as we grow and develop represent how far we as an organisation have come.

“Beginning as a one-woman advocacy and campaigning organisation in 2017, ran from my spare room, to servicing over 200 clients each month, through counselling, mentoring, therapy groups and programmes, it has been a journey which has had highs and lows.

“We made the decision to change the name of the organisation to the Zachary Geddis Trust to represent the established legacy which the name of Zachary Geddis now exemplifies in the community and the proactive service and client driven organisation that we have evolved into.

“Our evolution to this point is certainly one of the highs of our journey, but it is just the start of some big changes coming this month.”

The Zachary Geddis Trust is introducing new services towards the end of 2024, including an eight-week Substance and Alcohol Recovery Programme and piloting a Couples Counselling service.

For further information about these programmes and services which the Zachary Geddis Trust provides, please visit www.zgbtst.org, email [email protected] or ring us on 07934 187147 or 028 7044 0123.