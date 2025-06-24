'There’s always another road to get to where you want to go': Armagh woman encourages other young jobseekers with autism

A young Armagh woman has praised the support she received from a Northern Ireland charity consortium supporting people on their journeys towards employment.

Amy Cummins (19) from Portadown used the support of Appleby Trust through charity group Prosper to secure a role with Orchard Stables.

Amy, who experienced anxiety as she navigated new places and new people, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 15. As a result, homeschooling was a more comfortable experience for Amy than classroom-based learning.

When it came time to look for employment, with the encouragement of her family and support worker from Autism services, Amy got in touch with Appleby Trust. She was looking for somewhere she felt safe and could be herself.

Amy Cummins

Appleby Trust provides vocational training for people with disabilities through social enterprise activity. The charity is a member of the Northern Ireland-based charity consortium, Prosper.

The Prosper consortium is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and brings together five charities across the country; Triangle Housing Association, Access Employment Limited, Appleby Trust, CAN (Compass Advocacy Network Ltd), and Stepping Stones NI, with the aim of tackling economic inactivity and helping individuals overcome employment barriers.

Through her journey with Appleby Trust that involved the Gathering Rooms and the Orchard Stables, Amy overcame the challenge of navigating employment whilst anxious and has secured a part-time job that combines her love of horses with a new-found independence.

Since 2023, Prosper has supported more than 1,400 people to gain new skills and more than 400 people to achieve employment.

Amy Cummins and Michelle McGarvey - Job Coach at Appleby Trust

Despite this, in Northern Ireland, economic inactivity remains a significant challenge, with a rate of 26.6% among individuals aged 16 to 64 as of February 2025. The region continues to face the highest rate in the UK (avg. 21.5%). Economic inactivity is defined as when people of working age are not employed and are not looking for work. It can include students, those who are retired or experiencing long-term sickness, and individuals with caring responsibilities.

The issue is particularly prevalent among people with autism, with Autism NI reporting only 21.7% of autistic people in NI being in employment. This is despite having the ability, skills and drive.

Amy's path to employment exemplifies the transformative impact of targeted support and training. In 2022, Amy was referred by Autism Services at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to the Gathering Rooms café project, a practical work preparation service for young people diagnosed with Autism. Amy was initially very shy and withdrawn, but with dedicated support, she gradually progressed to working independently in the café, making social connections, and completing a barista course.

“What helped me the most was the support with my social anxiety,” said Amy. “It reduced from about 90% to about 40%. I just didn’t really enjoy speaking to people and that was my biggest challenge. But through working in the café, I learnt to communicate and had a lot of fun.”

In September 2023, Amy transitioned to the Prosper project for further development. She excelled in an employability qualification, actively participated in a social skills course, and completed a workplace awareness programme. Amy has a passion for horses and expressed a desire for a work placement in this field to her Appleby Trust worker. A placement was arranged at Orchard Stables, where, with the support of her job coach, Amy’s confidence grew and led to the offer of a part-time paid role.

Amy said: “I had lots of laughs with my coach Michelle and really enjoyed working with her. The employability course was fun, and Michelle supported me to find my work placement doing something I love. Michelle came out every day to my placement until I was ready to do it by myself, and she answered any questions I had. Getting my job was definitely my proudest moment of my experience with Prosper.”

Amy added: “My advice to anyone in a similar situation is that there’s always another road to get to where you want to go. There isn’t just one set road you have to be on – things just take time and patience.”

Amy’s story highlights the effectiveness of empowering individuals to overcome challenges to achieve their goals. By providing tailored support and training, Prosper is making significant strides in reducing economic inactivity and promoting equality in Northern Ireland.

Elaine Leonard, Manager of The Appleby Trust, said: “The impact of Amy’s employment extends even further than what it means to her, because we know it has also had an immeasurable positive impact on her family, who are filled with pride at the outcome. The ripple effect of Prosper’s work is clear, as it touches participants, their families, employers, and the wider community.

“It has been wonderful to be a part of Amy’s journey and to see her grow in confidence to find employment that is meaningful to her.”

Through the collaborative efforts of the Prosper consortium, individuals like Amy are overcoming barriers and finding their place in the workforce, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.