Thirteen new tourism experiences set to boost visitor numbers to the borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thirteen unique and exciting tourism experiences will help secure the borough’s position as an unforgettable tourism destination for domestic and international visitors!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From experiencing the traditional sport of road bowling, modern textiles, food and drink and ancient Celtic warriors, to unearthing hidden gems, eco-crafts and storytelling, the new experiential offering will help to shape a promising future for the local tourism landscape.

At a celebration event to mark an exciting milestone for the participants of the inaugural Tourism Experience Development programme with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a borough rich in culture and heritage and these new attractions and experiences will certainly help to secure our position as a leading tourism destination with visitors, from near and far.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage and Martina McGleenan Printing Artist.

“Through the Tourism Experience Development programme, we have supported 13 new tourism entrepreneurs to enhance their offerings, which will ultimately help to boost tourism, support our local economy and put our borough on the map as a tourism destination of choice!”

The Tourism Experience Development programme was launched by ABC Council in August 2024 and delivered by Tourism Specialist Team RUNDA, with the aim of discovering and nurturing the borough’s next generation of tourism entrepreneurs.

Thirteen participants were shortlisted and embarked on an intensive hybrid programme packed with expert-led workshops, one-to-one mentoring and hands-on market testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participants, the majority of whom are new to the tourism sector, embraced every opportunity to learn about the tourism landscape; how to curate authentic experiences; delivering memorable visitor experiences; pricing and contracting; understanding the commercial landscape of the tourism industry; and testing and refining their ideas to ensure market-readiness.

Alderman Paul Greenfield (Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee) and Ellen Mooney, ELN Studio.

The new tourism entrepreneurs will continue to work with the ABC Council’s tourism team to progress their experiences with local and international tourism markets: Farmyard Tales (at Ardress House); Armagh Road Bowling Experience; Mud Walls of Memories (Dan Winter’s Cottage); The Spirit of a Rural Irish Pub (Halfway House); Gelato Making (at Alice’s Kitchen Table, Moo Valley); Whisk it up – A traditional Sauna Experience (Hot Rocks Sauna); Illustrations of Armagh - A Journey of Angels and Gargoyles (Johnathan Hackett Art); Native and Wild Cook up (On the Hoof); ELN Custom T-Shirt Design (ELN Studio); The Spirit of Armagh, Cathedral and Museum Discovery (St Patrick’s Cathedral); Imprints of Nature, Explore Forage & Expression (Tina McGleenan Artist); The Art of Coffee (Gallery Coffee) and Meet the Celts (Navan Centre & Fort).