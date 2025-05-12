Thousands take part in annual Darkness Into Light fund-raiser

1 . Contributed

Thousands Walk from Darkness Into Light Across Northern Ireland Saturday 10th May: In the early hours of this morning at 4:15am, walkers gathered at 10 locations across Northern Ireland as the annual Darkness Into Light event returned, raising vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement support. The sunrise walk, organised by Pieta and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, invites communities to unite in support of Darkness Into Light's seven partner charities across Northern Ireland, each providing essential mental health services. Participants joined a global movement spanning 15 countries and five continents, offering support, solidarity, and a powerful symbol of the journey from despair to hope for those impacted by suicide. There’s still time to donate and support Pieta and its partner charities in Northern Ireland. Visit: www.darknessintolight.com/northern-ireland-fundraiser. Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Colette Snoddy and Patricia Haughan with Sully. Photo: Submitted