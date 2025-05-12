Thousands take part in annual Darkness Into Light fund-raiser

By Guest Contributor
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:52 BST
Early on Saturday morning at 4:15am, walkers gathered at 10 locations across Northern Ireland as the annual Darkness Into Light event returned, raising vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement support.

The sunrise walk, organised by Pieta and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, invites communities to unite in support of Darkness Into Light's seven partner charities across Northern Ireland, each providing essential mental health services.

Participants joined a global movement spanning 15 countries and five continents, offering support, solidarity, and a powerful symbol of the journey from despair to hope for those impacted by suicide.

There’s still time to donate and support Pieta and its partner charities in Northern Ireland. Visit: Darkness into Light

Thousands Walk from Darkness Into Light Across Northern Ireland Saturday 10th May: In the early hours of this morning at 4:15am, walkers gathered at 10 locations across Northern Ireland as the annual Darkness Into Light event returned, raising vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement support. The sunrise walk, organised by Pieta and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, invites communities to unite in support of Darkness Into Light's seven partner charities across Northern Ireland, each providing essential mental health services. Participants joined a global movement spanning 15 countries and five continents, offering support, solidarity, and a powerful symbol of the journey from despair to hope for those impacted by suicide. There’s still time to donate and support Pieta and its partner charities in Northern Ireland. Visit: www.darknessintolight.com/northern-ireland-fundraiser. Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Colette Snoddy and Patricia Haughan with Sully.

1. Contributed

Thousands Walk from Darkness Into Light Across Northern Ireland Saturday 10th May: In the early hours of this morning at 4:15am, walkers gathered at 10 locations across Northern Ireland as the annual Darkness Into Light event returned, raising vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement support. The sunrise walk, organised by Pieta and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, invites communities to unite in support of Darkness Into Light's seven partner charities across Northern Ireland, each providing essential mental health services. Participants joined a global movement spanning 15 countries and five continents, offering support, solidarity, and a powerful symbol of the journey from despair to hope for those impacted by suicide. There’s still time to donate and support Pieta and its partner charities in Northern Ireland. Visit: www.darknessintolight.com/northern-ireland-fundraiser. Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Colette Snoddy and Patricia Haughan with Sully. Photo: Submitted

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Eimear Burton, Helen Morrison and Karen Morrison.

2. Contributed

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Eimear Burton, Helen Morrison and Karen Morrison. Photo: Submitted

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Stephen McDonnell and Grace the Husky

3. Contributed

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Stephen McDonnell and Grace the Husky Photo: Submitted

Walkers at Belfast's Ormeau Park.

4. Contributed

Walkers at Belfast's Ormeau Park. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandDarkness Into LightParticipants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice