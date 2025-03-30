Three in a row for Larne & District Snooker League champs Qe2 B

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This latest title win marks three in a row for Johnny Nelson's Qe2 B team in a title race which saw them pushed all the way by Ballyclare team Linfield.

This was a fantastic effort from both teams but also a great effort from all teams to keep the league going strong after 50-plus years.

We would love to see more local teams get involved in the league - if bars or clubs have snooker facilities available and fancy entering a team, please get in touch.

Qe2 A 4 vs Ballyclare GC 1

L&D League Table

Greenbank B 1 vs Castle 4

The Point 3 vs Ballylumford 2

Linfield 3 vs Qe2 B 2

St Johns 5 vs Latharna 0

Qe2 B 3 vs St Johns 2 (Rescheduled game)

There are still a couple of games outstanding and the table will be updated once these are all in.