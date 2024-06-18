Three Lurgan bowlers receive honours from the King

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurgan Bowling Club are very fortunate to have not one but three outstanding members whose highly committed service has been recognised by the King.

Ronan Creggan received a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Years Honours List and went to Buckingham Palace this week to be presented with it.

Melvyn Hamilton and Richard McClune were each recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours and received Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for their service within the community.

Silvana Thompson, a member of the Club's PR Team said: "This week has been a momentous one for three members of Lurgan Bowling Club who have each been recognised for their outstanding voluntary work within the community. They received honours in King Charles III New Year and Birthday Honours Lists.