Three Lurgan bowlers receive honours from the King
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ronan Creggan received a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Years Honours List and went to Buckingham Palace this week to be presented with it.
Melvyn Hamilton and Richard McClune were each recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours and received Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for their service within the community.
Silvana Thompson, a member of the Club's PR Team said: "This week has been a momentous one for three members of Lurgan Bowling Club who have each been recognised for their outstanding voluntary work within the community. They received honours in King Charles III New Year and Birthday Honours Lists.
"As members of the Lurgan Bowling Club we are delighted and extremely proud of them all for their dedication and service to the community."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.