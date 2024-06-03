Three wins in a week for Banbridge in quest for silverware
and live on Freeview channel 276
NIBA Division One: The first of the three games was on Tuesday night in the league with a long trip to Donaghadee. Once again they ran out good winners, winning 92-62 and claiming six points to keep top spot in the league maintaining their early advantage. The one rink defeat came down to the last bowl and can count themselves unfortunate not to come away with the full compliment of points.
NIBA senior cup: On Wednesday night we had another away trip to Carrickfergus in the NIBA senior cup. This started off a tight cagey affair with the Bann men behind at several points early on. The team dug deep though down the stretch to the finish line with three rinks up and one rink drawing in the end to leave the final score 77-57 in favour of Banbridge. The Bann men now face current holders, Bangor, away in the semi final on Wednesday 12th June.
Irish Senior Cup: On Saturday the senior team hosted Dundonald in the Irish Senior cup sponsored by Whitecross Bowling Weekends. Both teams came into this game in contrasting form with Banbridge top and Dundonald languishing near the foot of the table in the league but like any cup game the form book can go out the window. On this occassion though it all went to form with Banbridge easing to 107-59 victory, with all rinks up on the day.
This week the junior team were in action in NIBA intermediate cup hosting Newcastle. This was always going to be a tough tie for the home side and unfortunately Banbridge fell to 69-48 defeat against a team who will be amongst the favourites to win it.
This week seen two more of our members make the NIBA championships finals week with Adam Cromie reaching the semi final of the under-25 singles and Kyle Blakely making the same stage in the open singles. Their games will be played in Bangor week commencing 29th July.