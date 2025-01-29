Thrifty Northern Ireland residents urged to adopt a pig instead of a puppy in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thrifty Northern Ireland residents are being urged to consider adopting a pig instead of a puppy this 2025, as the animals are cheaper to care for and just as much fun.

Miniature pigs can live in the home, as long as you have outdoor space and a place for them to wallow, and cost around £60 a month to care for, unlike a dog which costs around £250.

For people with allergies pigs make amazing pets as they are hypoallergenic, and you can even take them for a walk.

Sophie Morgan adopted miniature pigs Ada and Olive last year, and the family have never looked back after welcoming the adorable pair.

She said: "It really is a dream come true, Ada and Olive are so cute and follow us around everywhere. They are really funny and noisy and so sociable with us and our Labrador dog Bertie.

"They really are very much like dogs, and have now worked out that their best chance of getting a treat is from the kids, so follow them around all the time. Everybody loves them so much."

Miniature pigs are popular with celebrities, including George Clooney, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Jonathan Ross and Charlotte Church, but Olivia Mikhail, who runs the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs says that they are the perfect pet for regular Brits too.

Olivia, who owns Kew Little Pigs, which provides pigs for homes in the UK and Ireland, as well as in Europe and the rest of the world too, said: "Miniature pigs make the most wonderful pets, and are every bit as rewarding and loving as dogs.

"They are also a lot cheaper to care for which is great news for many families currently as prices rise in so many ways.

"When we sell our pet pics we always make sure that the new owners have the right space required to care for the properly, and every new owner does a pig keeping course to ensure that they are fully prepared for their new arrival."

Teaching assistant Stacey Robertshaw and her twins Elsie and Cole, 13 recently adopted their miniature pigs Dolly and Mabel.

Dolly and Mabel also have a special outdoor area so that they can snuffle and enjoy the sunshine, but the majority of their time is spent indoors with their new loving family.

Speaking about her unusual pet choice, Stacey said: "I can't believe how easy they are to look after, and they were house trained in two days. When they want to go to the toilet they just stand by the door asking to be let out with an adorable snort.

"I have friends that have adopted puppies and it takes months to toilet train them, the pigs have been a completely different story.

"They are so affectionate, loving and have so much character! They both love attention and when they are not in their pen or indoors they enjoy playing in the garden with the kids. They learn so quickly and love a treat, especially a banana! I find myself walking around the supermarket picking out fruit for them to try, they definitely have a sweet tooth."

You can find out more about miniature pig ownership, and get a list of available pet pigs by emailing [email protected]

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs visit the website.