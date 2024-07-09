Thrilling inter-youth club summer bowling festival on the Lurgan green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over three days last week Lurgan Bowling Club partnered with local Youth Clubs, the Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership in an excellent initiative to bring young people together and strengthen links across the community between them and the local Neighbourhood Police and for the local Outdoor Bowling Club to introduce youth to the sport of lawn bowls as part of their public relations strategy.

At the opening Neil Sloan, Lurgan Bowling Club President welcomed thirty teenagers, their leaders, representatives of the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team, Lynette Cooke, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership and the LBC Organising Team. He hoped that all would have a great time, that they would learn about the great sport of lawn bowls and that perhaps they would be take up the sport having been bowling in the Bowling Festival.

Five youth clubs – Lurgan Youth Annex, Taghnevan YC, MAC Youth, YMCA and the CTSG Group - accompanied by their leaders from across the community where introduced to the sport using target bowling on the first day, followed by being shown different shot types on the second and to give a competitive edge to the Festival a rinks tournament on the last day.

On the final day Neil Sloan, Club President was there to present a trophy to the winner to the very pleased winner, Kaia and also a new Cup to Fabian, who accepted at on behalf of the winning Club – Lurgan Youth Annex.

Neil Sloan, Lurgan B C President presenting Kaia, Rinks Competition Winner with the Festival Trophy

Neil concluded the event by thanking all who worked so hard in the partnership to make it so successful in all respects and said he was sure that all the young people who participated on the Green benefitted from new relationships and the introduction to the great sport of bowls; while he hoped that some would return to the Youth Bowls Camp later in the month.

Commenting the Bowls Festival Andrew Barr, Centre–based Youth Worker and Leader of Lurgan Youth Annex who co-ordinated the local Youth Clubs expressed his thanks for all the help and support given by the partners and especially all at LBC and posted:

“The last three days have been amazing and provided a great opportunity for bringing communities in Lurgan together. Excellent job!”

Another youth leader posted:

“Overwhelming success and achieved all objectives in abundance. Diversity was evident but also participation and acceptance that promoted inclusion of all was the real winner with the medium of bowls being the common denominator. Mat the Bowls Festival grown in stature and expand further in July 2025.”

He added: “The initiative had an intergenerational aspect which helped to engage the wider community and improve young people’s access to sports facilities across Lurgan including the excellent Lurgan Bowling Green.”

The Organising Group is most thankful for the very generous support of the event given by the Education Authority Youth Service, the local Tesco, Marty’s Baps, Tayto, Cllr Peter Haire for supplying a barbecue and the PSCP for the beautiful tee-shirts for each young participant.

The Club’s Annual Bowls Camp takes place next week from Tuesday, 16th to 18th July and will run from 10.30 – 12.30 each morning. Registration will be from 10.00 a.m. each day.

