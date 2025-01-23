Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BANBRIDGE bus driver has scooped the coveted ‘Top National Bus Driver of the Year’ title at the UK Bus Awards.

Ivan Cochrane has worked as a Translink bus driver for 34 years, first based in Craigavon and now in Banbridge, where he has worked for the last 12 years.

Congratulating Ivan on his award, Translink’s General Manager, Bus Operations, David Curry, said: “He is a great ambassador for Translink, a popular driver with passengers and colleagues alike and is well known for his friendly and welcoming approach.

“The UK Bus Awards judges were impressed with Ivan’s excellent timekeeping record and his dedication to the job.”

ON THE BUSES...Katesbridge man ​Ivan Cochrane with his Top National Bus Driver of the Year gold award.

Translink also won gold in the Environmental Innovation Award category for the Augmented Engineer project, as well as bronze for Leroy Stewart in the National Bus Driver of the Year category, and bronze for Nicholas Jago of Metro in the Unsung Hero Category.

achievement

David Curry added: “I am delighted with our wins at the UK Bus Awards and I want to congratulate the individuals and teams involved for this great achievement.

“It’s a very proud moment when the efforts of our drivers and teams are recognised among their peers at such prestigious and hotly contested awards.”

Commenting on this year’s winners, Alan Millar, Chair of the UK Bus Awards, said: “This event is a testament to the passion, dedication and ingenuity of those in the bus industry.

“It’s not just about buses; it’s about people, connection and progress.

“Every winner and finalist inspires the wider industry to continue striving for excellence.”

Over 600 dedicated professionals gathered at the iconic Troxy venue in London to celebrate the 28th annual UK Bus Awards.

The awards brought the industry together to honour the remarkable achievements that keep communities connected and moving around the UK.

Other high-profile bus companies involved in the awards included Arriva, Stagecoach and the Go Group.