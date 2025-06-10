Tourism NI art competition winners chosen ahead of The 153rd Open

As the excitement around The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush reaches fever pitch, a public vote has confirmed the winner of Tourism Northern Ireland’s tee-rific art competition.

A stunning portrait of Northern Ireland’s grand slam winning golfer, Rory McIlroy by 15-year-old Lucia Heaney from Magherafelt was the winning entry with the young artist claiming the top prize of four tickets to The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush this July.

With almost 200 fantastic entries received, six finalists were chosen by the judging panel to have their designs appear on a selection of out of home advertising across Belfast and Portrush, as well as other marketing formats. The competition had been held as Tourism Northern Ireland welcomes golf fans from around the world for The Open.

These entries were submitted by: Bodhi Eastwood (6), Jessica O’Driscoll (7), Elise Bell (8), Lucia Heaney (15), Alexander Bell (11) and Lydia Perry (15) with Lucia claiming the overall top prize. Each of these winners will also enjoy a family overnight stay in Northern Ireland.

The judging panel was made up of Naomi Waite, Tourism NI’s Director of Marketing, Fran Porter, Arts & Cultural Facilities Officer with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Miller Cornelius, Brand Manager at The R&A and award-winning artist, Kathryn Callaghan.

Naomi Waite said she is thrilled to see Northern Ireland’s giant spirit brought to life by talented young artists.

She said: “As visitors from all over the world prepare to embrace our giant spirit, this fantastic selection of artwork will bring warmth and vibrancy to their arrival and add to the already heightened civic pride we feel as we count down to The Open.

“It never ceases to amaze me how talented our young people are and their creations for this competition have been outstanding. It has been so uplifting to experience Northern Ireland through their eyes.

“Northern Ireland is proud to host the return of The Open and we know visitors will be spoilt for choice with amazing experiences and places to visit when they are away from the golf course.”

1 . Contributed Jessica, aged 7. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lydia, aged 15. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Elsie, aged 8. Photo: Submitted