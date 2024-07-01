Tractor run to honour the memory of “Wee James” in Castlewellan
The family of James Malone, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 20, is holding a special event called “Wee James’ Tractor Run” to mark his birthday, in a way he would have loved. James attended farm shows all over Ireland, enjoyed model farms and had a real passion for tractor runs, so there could not be a more appropriate way to celebrate his life.
The event, which starts at 12.30pm on Sunday 7 July, is a real fun day out for all the family and takes place at The Mill in Castlewellan. As well as the wonderful spectacle of hundreds of tractors taking to the roads at 3.30pm on the day, there is also a host of amazing activities. There will be hot food stalls, a tuck shop and ice-cream van, face painting, live music and a raffle with a vast array of prizes which have been donated by generous supporters.
Speaking of the event, Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “We are so grateful to James’ family for their decision to donate funds, raised at this fantastic event, to NSPCC Northern Ireland. The money will be used to support our vital work in Northern Ireland, helping to protect children and keeping them safe.
"This includes our Childline service which is available 24 hours a day, every day, for young people who need support and feel they have nowhere else to turn. We know it’s going to be such a special day for everyone attending, with the spectacular tractor run being the absolute high point, and it’s a lovely way of honouring the memory of James.”
