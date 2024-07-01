Tractor run to honour the memory of “Wee James” in Castlewellan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special family fun day and tractor event is being held to mark, what would have been, the 22nd birthday of James Malone and all funds raised are being donated to NSPCC Northern Ireland.

The family of James Malone, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 20, is holding a special event called “Wee James’ Tractor Run” to mark his birthday, in a way he would have loved. James attended farm shows all over Ireland, enjoyed model farms and had a real passion for tractor runs, so there could not be a more appropriate way to celebrate his life.

The event, which starts at 12.30pm on Sunday 7 July, is a real fun day out for all the family and takes place at The Mill in Castlewellan. As well as the wonderful spectacle of hundreds of tractors taking to the roads at 3.30pm on the day, there is also a host of amazing activities. There will be hot food stalls, a tuck shop and ice-cream van, face painting, live music and a raffle with a vast array of prizes which have been donated by generous supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the event, Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “We are so grateful to James’ family for their decision to donate funds, raised at this fantastic event, to NSPCC Northern Ireland. The money will be used to support our vital work in Northern Ireland, helping to protect children and keeping them safe.

Tractor run in Castlewellan