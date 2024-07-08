Translink announces timetable changes for July Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for the July Bank Holiday on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th July.Local rail and Enterprise services will be operating the current timetable.*Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running weekend or holiday services and passengers are advised to check their journey in advance.

Due to road closures and traffic restrictions in Belfast on 12th July, there will be some changes to routes and bus stops for Metro/Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner services and passengers are advised to check their journey in advance. https://www.translink.co.uk/service-updates This also means bus substitutions for train passengers between Lanyon Place and Europa Buscentre (Great Northern Mall) will not operate on Friday, July 12th.

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, David Cowan said: “We have a range of great value tickets on offer this summer. Families can take advantage of the Family and Friends ticket for £24, which offers unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children. A Metro & Gilder Family ticket costs just £10 for 2 adults and 4 children, providing unlimited day travel on all Metro and Glider services.

“It's not just families who can make the most of bus and train summer days out - the Bus Rambler ticket for unlimited day travel is only £10 per adult and can be used on all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider services within Northern Ireland after 9.15am.

“For those who want to go further afield, the iLink Travel Card will offer unlimited bus and train day travel within Northern Ireland for only £19.00 or £9.50 for a child or ylink card holder. Or if you’re eligible for a 60+ SmartPass or a Senior SmartPass, you can take advantage of free travel anywhere in Northern Ireland on any Translink bus or train service completely free of charge.