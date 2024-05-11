Tree planting initiative takes root at Navan Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tree planting initiative led by local environmental conservation group Friends of the Callan River and facilitated by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council got off the ground at Navan Centre and Fort last week when it hosted its first community tree planting event.

Pupils from St. Patrick’s PS and Mount St. Catherine’s PS as well as members of the local youth group, Don’t Box Me In, joined council officers, volunteers, and conservationists to plant the first batch of saplings within the grounds of this important archaeological site.

Those who took part in the ‘dig’ of a different kind at the ancient site welcomed the opportunity to support a project that will create a small woodland area and provide a new habitat for local wildlife in years to come.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “It is wonderful to see young people from the Armagh area come together and make a long lasting and positive contribution to protecting and enhancing the natural environment.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley helps plant a tree at Navan Centre and Fort.

Planting trees together as a community demonstrates our shared commitment to protecting nature, tackling climate change, and promoting environmental sustainability for future generations.

The Friends of the Callan River are to be commended for working in partnership with the Council to enhance biodiversity at this site and expand the borough’s network of green spaces.

With more community tree planting events planned in the coming weeks, I hope more schools, groups, and volunteers will help the Friends of the Callan River achieve its target of planting 100 trees at Navan Centre.

Since 2022, the Council has worked with local communities to plant some 30,000 trees at various locations across the borough.”