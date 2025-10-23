Jack Murray’s friends have organised the memorial match which will be played on Sunday, November 9 at Crystal Park, Banbridge, with donations in aid of Changing Lives NI.

​FRIENDS of Jack Murray have organised a charity football match in his memory, which, poignantly, will take place on his one-year anniversary.

​Jack was just 20 years old when he tragically passed away on November 9 last year. He is remembered as a ‘kind, funny and loyal’ young man.

Jack’s mates came up with the idea of organising ‘The Jack Murray Memorial Match’ with the aim of raising money for Changing Lives NI, the Gilford-based mental health charity.

Through the community event, they want to break down the stigma of mental health and bring hope to those suffering in silence.

Jack's amazing friends.

Jack’s mum, Lynne Metcalfe, said she was deeply touched by his friends’ fitting tribute.

She described them as a “fantastic bunch of lads”, who have been a huge support since Jack’s passing.

“They’ve put a lot of work into organising the charity match,” Lynne revealed.

“They have never forgotten Jack and everything they do, they do it with Jack in mind. Jack’s death has affected them all.

The Jack Murray Memorial Match poster.

“For them it’s really important to do this, to raise the money and to do it on Jack’s anniversary.

“I think they wanted to do something, so that we can all be together on his anniversary.

“It really is a fitting tribute, as Jack loved football and he loved going to watch Banbridge Town.

“The boys asked me to see if I could get sponsorship for the game and, honestly, the businesses in Banbridge and Hilltown (where one of his friends lives) have really got behind us.”

The match, which will be played at Banbridge Town’s ground Crystal Park, will see Havelock FC play Stig FC; two teams with special significance.

“Some of the boys used to go out to Havelock Park and have a kick about, and Havelock FC was the team name they gave themselves. Then, Stig FC is a tribute to Jack’s nickname which was Stig.

“Banbridge Town have very kindly offered the use of their pitch and clubhouse facilities.

“DJ Greener approached us and offered to do the entertainment for the whole day and Harry’s Bar offered to do the catering.

“The amount of local people and businesses who have come together to help us is absolutely amazing.”

Since Jack’s passing, his loved ones have been relentless in their efforts to raise funds and awareness for Changing Lives NI.

“We’ve already raised nearly £7,000 for the charity and, with that money, they've been able to put a counsellor/therapist in place.

“They’ve had a lot of young people who have been able to avail of that service, which is wonderful.

“The money that we raise through the charity football match will mean they can keep that counsellor in post.

“We know it is making a big difference. If we can save one life, or one family from this heartache, that's the aim.”

Lynne continued: “The sad thing is, I didn't know about Changing Lives until after Jack died. And I didn't really know much about PIPS either.

“As far as our health service goes, people are being let down so badly in terms of mental health services; there is nothing in place…I know, as I’ve been through it with Jack.

“People are facing having to pay for their own counsellor or therapist and they start at £50 for an hour. A lot of people can’t afford that.

“You can go to PIPS for free counselling and now Changing Lives have it as well.

“We want to spread the word and encourage people to speak up. There’s no shame in asking for help and there shouldn’t be any stigma attached.

“We knew Jack was feeling low, he just needed to speak up at the end - and, sadly, he didn't.”

Lynne admitted that life is a daily struggle without her beautiful son.

“It was his 21st birthday in September and it hit me like a tonne of bricks that he's not coming home,” the still grieving mum said.

“It’s so hard to come to terms with…now there’s the build up to his anniversary and I’m already thinking about Christmas…”

Changing Lives NI, and its incredible volunteers, have been a tremendous source of strength and support to the local mum.

“The charity has been unbelievable to me,” she shared, “they have really supported me and have kept me going on days when I think I can’t go on.

“They are very understanding and easy to talk to. They have been a complete lifeline.

“Losing a child is a pain that never goes away. Nothing makes it better. I just try to keep going for my other boys.”

It is hoped that The Jack Murray Memorial Match will become an annual tournament, keeping both Jack - and mental health - at the forefront of people’s minds.

“The interest has been really great, so I hope it will be a successful day. We want it to be a community event - everybody is welcome to come down to the game and enjoy the entertainment.

“We want to make it a day for Jack, but also to do something positive and say to people ‘it’s ok to ask for help’ - and the help is there with Changing Lives NI.

“Jack would just be buzzing about the match - this would be his dream come true. It’s a really fitting way to remember him on his anniversary, rather than us all moping on our own.

“Full credit goes to the boys for organising the match. Jack’s friend Sam Bailie was the driving force and he and Jack's closest friends have put tremendous effort into organising the match and designing kits and logos with Jack in mind.

“Most of the boys taking part will be flying home from universities in England, Scotland and even Spain just to play in the match.

“Our heartfelt thanks also goes to all the local businesses who have been so caring and generous in their sponsorship, and the football club for their continued kindness and support. Everyone has been tremendous.

“A special word of thanks to Deluxe joinery company in Portadown, where Jack was an

apprentice. They have been amazing and will be kitting both teams out for the match.”

The Jack Murray Memorial Match will be held on Sunday, November 9 at 1pm, at Banbridge Town FC.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to donate you can do so via the following Justgiving link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lynne-metcalfe-1

“Any donation no matter how small makes a huge difference. Together we can change lives.”

Changing Lives NI can be contacted on Tel. 07740 550154, email: [email protected] or message the Changing Lives NI Facebook page.