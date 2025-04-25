Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dromore woman, who is the driving force behind a truck show supporting mental health in the haulage industry, has spoken of her determination to “save lives”.

Breaker Breaker was set up by Leanne Lyons in memory of her husband, David, a lorry driver who sadly lost his battle with mental health in December 2018.

The first truck show was held in 2019 and, since then, the annual event at Nutts Corner has gone from strength to strength.

With the countdown on to this year’s show - to be held on Saturday, July 5 - Leanne is appealing for the continued support of the general public, haulage fraternity and business community to help with vital sponsorship.

Leanne Lyons (third left) and Cheryl McDonald at last year's Breaker Breaker Truck Show.

“We’re still planning full steam ahead and living in hope we’ll get the funds in,” the mum-of-two explained.

“Last year's show cost £15,000 to run. We’re hoping we can pull it off for less this year.

As it stands, we have £5,100 in, so we’re getting there.”

Leanne, a well-known hairdresser in Dromore, explained how Breaker Breaker has evolved: “We started off as an awareness event and all our money used to go to mental health charities in Northern Ireland.

“Now, with us being a charity ourselves and having so many projects, the money we raise keeps our helpline up-an-running and our mobile welfare hub going.

“There are only about five of us running the whole thing, mostly family and friends, and it takes a lot of work, but we are dedicated to making a difference.

“If we can help just one person, and save one life, it will be worth all the effort.

“Every year the show gets bigger and stronger which is amazing to see. We’ve also opened the event up for other charities to come and showcase what they have on offer.

“It’s not just about us, it's about showing the whole community that there’s help out there. Physical health and mental health go side by side, and it's so important to get the balance between the two.”

Leanne said mental health signposting and support was “badly needed”.

“It’s about people being open and honest. There’s that stigma of ‘what happens in the house stays in the house’. Not a lot of people knew that David suffered…

“It’s about trying to break that barrier, and just making that first step.”

She added that her late husband would be “so proud” of what has been achieved through Breaker Breaker.

“There are not many people who can say that their group saves lives,” Leanne continued.

“Setting up Breaker Breaker has helped me from day one; just to know that I’m actually stopping another family from walking down that road of loss and grief.

“It’s very healing… it’s something you never get over, but it’s a coping mechanism.

“Mental health is a widespread problem, it’s in every generation and every industry. It's something that needs to be taken a lot more seriously by the people that are running our country.”

Breaker Breaker has established a partnership with Inspire Wellbeing to fund a 24/7 helpline for those working within the haulage industry, seeking to use their counselling services.

The counselling is completely free for those referred by Breaker Breaker, with contact made within 2-5 days. Counselling can be via the phone, Zoom or face-to-face.

The truck show is a legacy of love for the Lyons family and, as Leanne continues to make plans for this year’s event, she had this poignant message: “In supporting us, you are helping save lives.

“How can you put a price on a life?”

Individuals or businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Leanne on [email protected] or follow Breaker Breaker on Facebook or Instagram.

Donations can also be made via JustGiving at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/breaker-breaker?utmmedium=CA&utmsource=CL