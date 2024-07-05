Trust announces new charity partnership with Ulster stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust are delighted to announce a new charity funding partnership with Ulster Stores for 2024-25. Ulster Stores is a family-owned independent retail group, managing Moores of Coleraine and The White House in Portrush alongside de Gruchy in St Helier, Jersey and Clares in Llandudno.

They are one of the longest established businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens, operating since 1925.

The charity partnership with ZGBTST is a commitment to raising funds for the organisation over the next 12 months to deliver vital services in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasmin Geddis, founder of Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust welcomed the news; she said: “We are very grateful to be chosen as Ulster Stores charity for 2024-25 and can't wait to see their amazing plans put into place.

Yasmin Geddis , ZGBTST, pictured with staff from Ulster Stores marking new charity partnership

“One of the main points that we will focus upon within the partnership is ensuring that Ulster Stores customers are aware of the services that we provide and can seek help at any time.

“We hope that through this collaboration that we can also show local businesses the value of supporting local charities.

“Our organisation does not receive any government funding and we rely on the generosity of charity partnerships and donations to deliver on our services in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local businesses can make a huge difference in supporting charities whose work impacts the community in which they are located.

“Partnerships like this are so important to ZGBTST as they help us to continue to positively impact our service users and grow our provision to meet the community's needs.”

Nathan Chapman, HR and Payroll Officer said that Ulster Stores were pleased to support ZGBTST in delivering mental health services for the next year:"Ulster Stores are delighted to welcome ZGBTST as our Charity partner for the next 12 months.

"When looking for a new partner, the colleagues in store wanted a local charity to support and ZGBTST was the overwhelming choice when it came to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The work that the charity does is amazing, and we hope to be a small part of helping them to raise awareness, and vital funds, to help fight not only the issues of mental health, but the stigma that goes along with it.

"From my meetings so far with Yasmin, it is clear to see how passionate she is about the work she does at services that the charity can provide people."We are looking forward to working with her and our colleagues have big plans for events throughout the year."

The first event scheduled for this fundraising initiative is a Quiz Night in Coopers Bar on Saturday 27th July.