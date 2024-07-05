Trust announces new charity partnership with Ulster stores
They are one of the longest established businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens, operating since 1925.
The charity partnership with ZGBTST is a commitment to raising funds for the organisation over the next 12 months to deliver vital services in the community.
Yasmin Geddis, founder of Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust welcomed the news; she said: “We are very grateful to be chosen as Ulster Stores charity for 2024-25 and can't wait to see their amazing plans put into place.
“One of the main points that we will focus upon within the partnership is ensuring that Ulster Stores customers are aware of the services that we provide and can seek help at any time.
“We hope that through this collaboration that we can also show local businesses the value of supporting local charities.
“Our organisation does not receive any government funding and we rely on the generosity of charity partnerships and donations to deliver on our services in the community.
“Local businesses can make a huge difference in supporting charities whose work impacts the community in which they are located.
“Partnerships like this are so important to ZGBTST as they help us to continue to positively impact our service users and grow our provision to meet the community's needs.”
Nathan Chapman, HR and Payroll Officer said that Ulster Stores were pleased to support ZGBTST in delivering mental health services for the next year:"Ulster Stores are delighted to welcome ZGBTST as our Charity partner for the next 12 months.
"When looking for a new partner, the colleagues in store wanted a local charity to support and ZGBTST was the overwhelming choice when it came to this.
"The work that the charity does is amazing, and we hope to be a small part of helping them to raise awareness, and vital funds, to help fight not only the issues of mental health, but the stigma that goes along with it.
"From my meetings so far with Yasmin, it is clear to see how passionate she is about the work she does at services that the charity can provide people."We are looking forward to working with her and our colleagues have big plans for events throughout the year."
The first event scheduled for this fundraising initiative is a Quiz Night in Coopers Bar on Saturday 27th July.
To find out more about the services which ZGBTST provides, visit www.zgbtst.org, email [email protected] or ring us on 07934 187147 or 028 7044 0123.
