TULLYLISH GAC is the place to be on February 21 and 22, when the club’s latest comedy takes to the stage.

Twelve years after their hugely successful first production, ‘The Wedding’, the Tullylish actors are back with the hilarious sequel ‘The Goose, The Gamble and The Grave’.

The play has been written by club members and is directed by Gilford man, Armand Gaillard.

It tells the story of locals Seán, Seamie and Bridget and their journey to Dublin to take part in the TV show ‘Winning Streak’.

Rehearsals in full swing for the not-to-be-missed Tullylish club production.

A club spokesperson told the Chronicle, it’s sure to have the audience in stitches.

“The main character is Seán and it’s about him, his daughter and son-in-law.

“The local parish priest, friends and neighbours also make an appearance.

“Seán wins a ticket to go on Winning Streak and, if he wins, they are all looking for a cut of the money.

“It follows them going on the show - and there are a few twists and turns along the way!”

The 10 cast members, who are all well known faces at Tullylish GAC, have been busy rehearsing since December.

“The craic at rehearsals is unreal and they never quit laughing,” the spokesperson added.

“The main characters have been practising since before Christmas and, over the past few weeks, they've really ramped it up.

“It's really starting to come together and excitement is building ahead of February 21 and 22.”

Tickets are on sale now, and it looks set to be a sell-out.

“There are 160 tickets for each night and over 100 tickets are already sold for Saturday night. There’s more availability for Friday night at the minute.

“Tickets are priced at £10 and the proceeds will go towards club funds. There will also be sponsors and a raffle on both nights.”

You can purchase tickets at: https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Tullylish%20GAC