UDR benevolent fund launches strategic plan to support veterans and their families

Five-year plan signals renewed commitment for beneficiaries

THE Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) Benevolent Fund has announced the launch of its five-year strategic plan, signalling a renewed commitment to increasing support for former veterans and their families in Northern Ireland.

Established in 1972, the UDR Benevolent Fund’s mission is to provide assistance to veterans and family members of UDR soldiers who were murdered by terrorists or who died in service during the Northern Ireland ‘Troubles.’

The Fund also extends its support to the dependent families of UDR veterans who may be facing hardship. Since 2008, the UDR Benevolent Fund has provided approximately £6.4 million in assistance and the launch of the strategic plan aims to build on this legacy with increased financial support and additional services for beneficiaries.

Through the help of its delivery partners – the Royal British Legion, the Veterans Adviceline for Statutory Professionals, Veteran Welfare Service NI, SSAFA the Armed Forces Charity, the Army Benevolent Fund and Brooke House Health and Wellbeing Centre – the Fund’s strategic plan focusses on four key areas of support including financial, healthcare, mental health and wellbeing.

“We’re very proud to have had such a profound impact on the lives of our former veterans and their families so far, but we recognise that there is more work to be done,” said the UDR Benevolent Fund Chairman.

“With support from our delivery partners, we have been able to extend our financial assistance and healthcare support, as well as mental healthcare and wellbeing. As part of these services, veterans and their dependents can now access psychiatric and psychological support, physiotherapy, therapeutic group intervention including horticulture and equine therapies, and apartment respite breaks to name but a few.”

The Fund is able to provide assistance in a number of ways, as the Chairman explains: “The UDR Benevolent Fund is here to help all ex-members, whatever their needs. It can be anything from help with heating costs to specialist equipment to help improve quality of life. In fact, we recently supported a former member who was hospitalised and unable to work, providing financial aid, food vouchers and rent assistance. We also assisted another veteran who was suffering from PTSD to access alternative therapies which provided significant benefit.

“We’re keen to reach as many families, loved ones and dependents as possible so if you know of anyone who could benefit from our help, I encourage you to reach out to our friendly and approachable team to find out how we can assist.”

The UDR Benevolent Fund envisions a future where every Ulster Defence Regiment veteran, their families and their loved ones receive the support they deserve. For more information on the support available, call: 077 2067 7838, email: udrbenevolentfund.com.