Uel owned McDowell’s Garage for over 60 years

Published 27th Nov 2024, 20:25 BST

WELL-known Banbridge businessman, Mr Uel McDowell, sadly passed away on November 25.

He had celebrated his 91st birthday last month.

Uel was the proprietor of McDowell’s Garage in Bridge Street for over 60 years.

He grew up in the building where Friar Tucks is now situated.

Uel McDowell ran the family garage at Bridge Street for over 60 years.Uel McDowell ran the family garage at Bridge Street for over 60 years.
At that time, there was a delph shop there, run by his mother May McDowell, and his father Bob ran the petrol pumps outside.

Uel always had a keen interest in cars and specialised in Volkswagens.

He was very well known in Banbridge and had time for everyone.

A bygone photo of the premises in Bridge Street.A bygone photo of the premises in Bridge Street.
He was often described as “a real wee gentleman”.

His wife Madge sadly passed away just over a month ago. She was the centre of his universe.

Uel will be greatly missed by the entire family circle.

