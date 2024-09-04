UFU Office makes a donation to Plumbridge Plough On group

By Victoria Ross
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2024, 09:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rural Support and the Plumbridge Plough On Group, led by Mervyn Smyth were delighted to receive £692 from UFU Omagh Office

This was kindly donated from bucket donations at their stand at Omagh Show. Rural Support are extremely grateful for UFU's generous support and kindness. The Plumbridge Plough On Group will benefit greatly from this kind donation.

Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-Ordinator commented: ‘We are always so delighted when we receive donations for our Plough On groups. Many of those that donate are aware of the Plough On ethos and the positive benefits behind it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have spoken to many family members and individuals from the farming community that are so willing to donate to Plough On as they have seen firsthand its paybacks towards their own family members, neighbours, and friends. Massive thanks to UFU Omagh Office for supporting the work that Rural Support do."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.