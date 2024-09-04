UFU Office makes a donation to Plumbridge Plough On group
This was kindly donated from bucket donations at their stand at Omagh Show. Rural Support are extremely grateful for UFU's generous support and kindness. The Plumbridge Plough On Group will benefit greatly from this kind donation.
Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-Ordinator commented: ‘We are always so delighted when we receive donations for our Plough On groups. Many of those that donate are aware of the Plough On ethos and the positive benefits behind it.
"I have spoken to many family members and individuals from the farming community that are so willing to donate to Plough On as they have seen firsthand its paybacks towards their own family members, neighbours, and friends. Massive thanks to UFU Omagh Office for supporting the work that Rural Support do."
