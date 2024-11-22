Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This initiative aligns with the upcoming return of The Open Championship to the prestigious golf course, offering a timely tribute to Hezlet’s remarkable sporting achievements and her historical connection to the region

Northern Ireland’s rich golfing history is about to receive a significant tribute, as the Ulster History Circle has announced plans to honour a trailblazing figure in women's golf.

A blue plaque commemorating May Hezlet, one of the most accomplished female golfers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is set to be installed at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

May Hezlet, born at Bovagh House in Aghadowey in 1882, made her mark on the sport early, becoming the youngest winner of the British Ladies Open Amateur Championship at just 17 in 1899. She went on to win the prestigious title two more times in 1902 and 1907, solidifying her place in golfing history and the world stage.

Over the course of her illustrious career, she also claimed the Irish Ladies' Championship five times – her fifth in 1908 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club – further cementing her status as one of the sport's greats.

Her pioneering role in women’s golf extended beyond the course. In 1904, Hezlet authored Ladies Golf, a book that contributed to the development and popularization of the sport among women. Her remarkable achievements have long been a point of pride for the region, and the planned blue plaque will serve as a permanent reminder of her groundbreaking contributions.

The proposal for the blue plaque comes just ahead of the much-anticipated return of The Open Championship to Royal Portrush in July 2025, providing a fitting tribute to Hezlet’s legacy.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will review the proposal, with both the Leisure & Development Committee and the full council expected to offer their approval in the coming months. If granted, the plaque will be installed next year, ensuring that Hezlet’s achievements remain a prominent feature of the club’s rich history.

The Ulster History Circle is set to honour the legacy of celebrated golfer May Hezlet with a blue plaque at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2025. The image cut from a newspaper of Miss May Hezlet, Royal Portrush, standing beside a trophy for golf. Captioned 'Ladies' Golf Champion, 1899. Irish Ladies' Champion, 1899'

The blue plaque initiative is part of a collaboration between the Ulster History Circle and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The program, which began in 2023, aims to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the heritage of Northern Ireland. Each plaque, costing £1,500, marks a notable figure from the region’s past, with May Hezlet set to join an esteemed list of honorees.

In a statement, the Ulster History Circle expressed their gratitude for the council's support: “We are grateful to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their support of our blue plaque programme, and together we hope to achieve a plaque to May Hezlet in 2025.”