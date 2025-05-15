RATHFRILAND Regeneration is hosting the Ulster Orchestra as they visit Rathfriland for the first time on Saturday, May 24.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orchestra ‘On Your Doorstep’ series brings top-quality classical music to smaller venues in local communities.

Local resident Jonathan Simmance, who will be introducing the event on the night, said: “Having been a member of the Ulster Orchestra for over 22 years, and having lived in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyroney for the last decade, I am delighted to be bringing a quartet of musicians to my

The Ulster Orchestra will visit Rathfriland for the first time on Saturday, May 24.

adopted home town for a fabulous evening of the highest quality classical music.

“It’s not often that the orchestra gets to perform in South Down, and beautifully restored Chandler’s House is the perfect setting for some intimate chamber music as part of our

On Your Doorstep series.

“Our ensemble will play music by the father of the string quartet genre, Joseph Haydn, followed by the gloriously evocative quartet by Maurice Ravel, before ending with something rather different; a selection of Northern European folk tunes as arranged by the world famous Danish String Quartet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I no longer play in the orchestra myself, I work full-time in our Learning and Community Engagement department. My role is that of animateur; bringing the world of

the Ulster Orchestra to life for a hugely diverse range of audiences from all backgrounds across Northern Ireland.

“To be able to connect with the people of Rathfriland in this way is a wonderful opportunity for me, not least as it is quite literally on my own doorstep!

“I am very grateful to Rathfriland Regeneration for extending an invitation to perform, and I look forward to seeing everyone at Chandlers House for what I am sure will be a fantastic evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rathfriland Regeneration try to offer a diverse range of events in Chandler’s House for the local community. Tickets are priced £20 and are available on ticketsource or by emailing [email protected]. Doors open at 7.30pm; concert begins 8pm.