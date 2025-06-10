Ulster Unionist peer seeks crackdown on illegal e-scooters

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has called on the UK Government to work with police forces across the United Kingdom to ensure e-scooters are confiscated when being ridden illegally on public roads.

Currently they can be ridden legally in Great Britain, but only in designated areas as part of ongoing trials.

However, e-scooters are not allowed to be used on any public roads in Northern Ireland with the PSNI having the power of confiscation.

Speaking in the House of Lords earlier today, Lord Rogan said: “There are numerous parts of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, where electric scooters are banned on public roads.

“Despite this, they are often ridden openly and recklessly in these locations.”

He asked Lord Hansen, a Home Office Minister: “What can you and your ministerial colleagues do to persuade local police forces throughout the United Kingdom to use the powers given to them to confiscate electric scooters which are being used contrary to the law?”

Responding, Lord Hanson said: “The law is there for individuals to adhere to it and for the police, in the event of people not adhering to it, to collect evidence, to put it to the Crown Prosecution Service, to put it to the courts and to find some penalties.

“We are trying to improve the level of penalties and improve the ability of police to take action speedily, rather than have to give warnings first of all.”

Referencing new legislation due to be debated in Parliament but which is not expected to apply to Northern Ireland, the Minister continued: “There are different arrangements in place in other parts of the United Kingdom because some of the aspects we are bringing forward are either devolved to England or are matters for England and Wales.

“But it is a serious issue that I know every elected member in the House of Commons and every member in this place takes extremely seriously, because we can see the visible impact of those offences on a daily basis.”

Lord Hansen added: “The commitment I’m giving to the House is that, if the House passes the legislation, there will be additional measures and additional powers which I hope will impact on public awareness and also impact on criminal justice outcomes.”