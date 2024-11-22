United Wines launches Designated Driver campaign in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craigavon-based United Wines, one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland, has launched its annual Designated Driver campaign to encourage safer driving in Northern Ireland during the imminent Christmas party season.

As demand for no- and low-alcohol beers continues to increase year on year, United Wines is rewarding anyone who puts themselves in the driving seat with a complimentary Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero throughout the festive period, starting on Monday November 18.

To avail of the offer, designed to help drivers enjoy their night out whilst getting friends and family home safely, partygoers who volunteer themselves as a designated driver will receive their free drink when they make themselves known to staff at participating venues and show their car keys at the bar.

“We are delighted once again to launch this important safety campaign to help ‘drive home’ the important message of getting home safely and keeping our roads alcohol free during the busy upcoming festive party season,” said United Wines Brand Manager Gemma Herdman.

“Recent research* shows that one in every two consumers in Northern Ireland can now take or leave alcohol, which has seen sales of no and low alcohol beers soar in recent years - so there are a lot more people out there who are now willing to drive on a night out, especially with taxi shortages making it more and more difficult for partygoers to get home safely,” she added.

“At United Wines, we salute all those who volunteer to drive and think they deserve a little reward to help them enjoy their sober night out, so we are sure that a complimentary Heineken® 0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero will help bring some extra festive cheer for all.”

Statistics* show that more than half (54%) of Northern Ireland consumers choose a zero-alcohol solution when they’ve been nominated as a designated driver, with 46% of consumers wanting to see more no-alcohol options in bars and restaurants.

DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: (l-r) Gemma Herdman and Maura Bradshaw of Craigavon-based drinks distributor United Wines launch the company’s festive Designated Driver campaign to help Northern Ireland revellers enjoy the Christmas party season and get home safe. Starting from November 18, the initiative will see partygoers who volunteer themselves as a designated driver rewarded with a free Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero when they make themselves known to bar staff by showing their car keys at participating venues.

“The most popular occasion for Northern Ireland consumers to drink non-alcoholic beverages is when visiting a pub or bar to socialise,” continued Gemma, “with approximately one third* opting for the flexibility and convenience that zero alcohol allows, so they can hop in the car and drive if they need to.

“The majority of no/low alcohol drinkers stay within the beer category which is why we have selected two of our most popular brands, Heineken® 0.0 and Birra Moretti Zero, to give customers the opportunity to enjoy great tasting beers in a festive atmosphere whilst keeping safe on the roads,” concluded Gemma.

United Wine’s Designated Driver campaign forms part of Dutch drinks giant Heineken’s global drive to promote responsible drinking.

Heineken has been a leading player in the non-alcoholic beer market since first launching Heineken®0.0 in 2017 in the Netherlands and Germany. Today, it is sold in more than 110 markets across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Heineken also manufactures Birra Moretto Zero – the non-alcoholic variant of the UK’s biggest selling Italian beer brand.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is now one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.