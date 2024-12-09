Unlocking the potential of the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor

Four Northern Ireland councils, four Irish councils and two universities came together this week in Hillsborough Castle for the quarterly meeting of the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor (DBEC) Partnership.

Opening the meeting, Co-Chair of the DBEC Panel, Newry, Mourne and Down Councillor Pete Byrne said: “Along the one hundred mile corridor between Belfast and Dublin, there are endless opportunities to be explored. Active collaboration between the local government and university sectors is key to driving regional growth, shaping the best possible environment for businesses and for people to live, grow and thrive.

“We remain focused on our collective vision to become a leading economic corridor in Europe, achieving sustainable growth through research and development, a highly skilled workforce and enabling infrastructure.

“We have already established excellent cross border relationships and we will continue to champion collaboration and growth as we look forward to our Summit event in February 2025.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council DBEC elected members and Chief Executive pictured with the Co-chairs of the DBEC Partnership

Addressing the panel, David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council outlined the significance of meeting at Hillsborough Castle: “I am delighted to host our meeting today in Hillsborough Castle, in the heart of Royal Hillsborough, the only village in Northern Ireland with Royal status. This is a fitting location and a great example of the opportunities that exist along the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor as a key tourism destination and fantastic place to do business.

“Lisburn and Castlereagh has so much to offer for anyone seeking to invest. We are one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing regions with a strong manufacturing, engineering and agrifood presence. Major local businesses such as Coca Cola HBC say that access to our talented workforce is a key factor in their success. They also talk about the supply chain here, facilitating agile importing and exporting arrangements.

“We are well connected by major roads, regular bus and rail services, and nearby airports. Our strong digital infrastructure also keeps businesses connected to their staff and customers around the world. LCCC is a committed partner in the DBEC initiative and we look forward to unlocking the potential for our businesses in Lisburn and Castlereagh and along the corridor to grow in local and international markets. Lisburn and Castlereagh is open for business.”