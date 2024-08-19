Unlucky 13 for Dunbarton A team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belmont A 88 (5.5pts) v Dunbarton A 69 (1.5pts). It was a case of unlucky number 13 on Tuesday night when at the 13th time of asking, the Dunbarton A team lost their first league match of the season.

In truth this was always going to be their most difficult league match of the season as they faced old rivals Belmont in their own back yard, a place where the locals rarely win! As it was despite, a good performance, the visitors succumbed by 19 shots, but gained an important point and a half in the process.

Similarly to their cup game on Saturday, the locals started slowly as the hosts raced into a double figure lead. Around the mid point, the deficit was cut to 6 but try as they could, they were unable to get their noses in front. Alan Paul's four were in magnificent form and produced a superb display to win their contest by 12 shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Browne's four were the other unbeaten rink as their game swung to and fro. At one stage they trailed 13-19, only to finish strongly to lead 21-19 with one end remaining. Disappointingly, the away rink dropped a double on the last end and settled for a share of the spoils.

Submit your story

On the other two rinks, things did not go so well for the boys in yellow and black. Jack A Moffett's four actually played a very good game but continually the breaks seemed to go for the home four, who in fairness were also in fine fettle. Jack's four slipped to a quite undeserved 11 shot reverse. On the final rink, Marty Trainor's four were involved in a close battle early on and trailed by just one shot at the midpoint. Unfortunately over the second half of the game the wheels came completely off the wagon as Marty's men conceded 21 shots whilst scoring just two themselves. They ended up on the wrong side of a 20 shot hiding.

Overall not a disastrous result as the locals whilst now trailing Belmont by 1.5 points still crucially have two games in hand and therefore the league title is still well in their control. They just cant afford too many more slips ups now.

Rink 1 R McElroy, J Moffett, DJ Wilson, JA Moffett down 10-21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rink 2 R McMullan, K Trainor, A O'Keefe, M Trainor down 10-30

Rink 3 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Greenfield, B Browne up 21-21

Rink 4 D Jordan, A Hughes, C McCartan, A Paul up 28-16

This week the locals have 3 matches in the space of 5 days which should ultimately decide whether the Gilford side have retained their League Division One title or not. First up is a home contest with old rivals Ballymena in Gilford on Tuesday (20th), followed by another home game against Salisbury on Thursday 22nd before a trip to North Down to face Ards on Sat 24th. A massive week lies ahead for the Dunbarton Senior team.