Up and down week on the greens

The week started off with the semi-final of the Junior Pairs in Bangor with Portadown pair Joanie and Billy.

They knew they had a tough task against the Rathfriland pair, but they went out confident of a good performance.

However, they fell behind very early against the Rathfriland pair who had experience on this rink having played it during the week. But Billy and Joanie fought hard and in the second half to come back, making it a close game.

In the last end they led by 2 shots while it was on the last bowl of the Randalstown team. And as luck would have it the Rathfriland bowlers managed to take the jack on the very last bowl and take the final by 1. The club feel proud of their two bowlers and no matter the result in the club’s eye they are champions.

Joanie give a great effort in the Pairs

The week began on Monday with the Portadown Vets playing Newcastle Shimna. The team were in fine form convincingly winning both rinks and taking full points in the league. The rinks had both identical scores of 25 to 11.

The Rink led by skip Billy Martin was scoring well throughout. The experience of Billy, Edward Noel and Kenny showed up well, Noel withdrew at the half way through and was replaced by Clive. The high level bowls continue form all to the end to take the rink

In the other rink Eric McCartney was the skip and he led with Ian, Philip, and Jim for convincing early lead. In the second half Noel withdrew and Derek came on. The Newcastle team started to get the play of the green in the second half and made a spirted recovery for a while before the Portadown Vets made the home advantage tell and pull away to win.

The club's second game of the week was against Newry away. This was a postponed game from the week before and was always going to be difficult. The weather played a part and held the game up for a short time. But when it got started it was a game of two halves.

Derek plays his part

Portadown rink 1 stayed in close to the Newry rink until half time but then the having advantage of their own ground showed as the experienced Newry bowlers pulled away to win. In rink 2 it was different with Portadown-led Billy Martin’s rink finding themselves leading well at the half-way mark.

But then Newry started to fight back and the rink went to the last end of bowls. It was up to skip Billy to make the vital bowls to win the end and the rink. Overall, the score went to Newry but Portadown had earned 4 league points out of 10. The two games of the week were the last league games of the season and Portadown gained 14 of the 20 points on offer.

This has left the team with fifth place in the League. A good season overall with a number of players playing their first league season for the club. With them more experienced now for next season Portadown’s Veterans league team wil be hoping for more.

The Ladies team played their league game this week against Lisnagarvey in the top of table Senior League match. Going into this match the ladies knew they needed 6 points to keep their lead of 4 points in the table. Zoe’s, Beth’s and Sandras’s rink splayed their bowls knowing that they need to win and win well to show the others in the league they were worthy to be at the top.

Young Portadown Bears bowled well in Junior League

This proved to be as they all went into an early lead against Lisnagarvey. Try as Lisnagarvey could they just could not stay with this in-form ladies team. The ladies went out and all played a part in achieving the 6 league points needed to keep them up at the top. The game however was played in good spirit and everyone had an enjoyable afternoon bowling with Lisnagarvey. The rink scores: Z Minish 26 vs 10 A Burrow, B Whittle 23 vs 7 I Scott and S Whittle 34 vs 9 M McLean

Portadown Bears led by Beth Whittle travelled to Larne on Sunday to play in the IBF Juniors Premier League. This is a young team of upcoming players. The format was pairs playing four ends and singles playing five ends. The Bears showed a lot of promise entering the final session in first place. However, they in the final session they could not keep their form up and finished fifth. But well done to the young bowlers and looking to more for them in the future. Their next outing is at Ballymoney on August 17th with all still to play for.

Next week’s fixture see the Veterans team move on to the League Knockout Competition at home to League leaders Esplanade on Monday 1.30pm.

Portadown Ladies then have their fours and triples teams in their competitions on Wednesday against Dungannon and Lurgan respectively.

The last game of the week is Portadown Men against Donaghdee.