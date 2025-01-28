Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds supports farm families
Along the route supporters gathered to demonstrate solidarity with the cause including Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.
Speaking after the event, she said: “I was delighted to be able to support local farm families as they continue their opposition to the unjust inheritance tax imposed by Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
"There was a huge turnout of farmers from Upper Bann who wanted to demonstrate their support for the national campaign run by all four of our nations Farming Unions.
"The inheritance tax changes proposed by this Labour government will impact our local farm families and by extension the rural economy. Farming and our agri food sector is a huge contributor to the economy here in Upper Bann.
"Many of Northern Ireland’s premier food companies are located here creating wealth and jobs on local farms and within the wider community.
"We must do everything in our power to make the Chancellor realise the gravity of the situation and protect local families and businesses.”