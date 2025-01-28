Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds supports farm families

By Diane Dodds
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tractors from across Upper Bann recently took part in the rally travelling from the Maze site to the Boulevard in Banbridge in a visible show of support for the “Stop the family farm tax campaign”.

Along the route supporters gathered to demonstrate solidarity with the cause including Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.

Speaking after the event, she said: “I was delighted to be able to support local farm families as they continue their opposition to the unjust inheritance tax imposed by Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There was a huge turnout of farmers from Upper Bann who wanted to demonstrate their support for the national campaign run by all four of our nations Farming Unions.

Tactor ProtestTactor Protest
Tactor Protest

"The inheritance tax changes proposed by this Labour government will impact our local farm families and by extension the rural economy. Farming and our agri food sector is a huge contributor to the economy here in Upper Bann.

"Many of Northern Ireland’s premier food companies are located here creating wealth and jobs on local farms and within the wider community.

"We must do everything in our power to make the Chancellor realise the gravity of the situation and protect local families and businesses.”

Related topics:Diane DoddsBanbridgeRachel ReevesLabourFarming
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice