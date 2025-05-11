VE Day 80th anniversary celebration event held at the Mid Ulster Gaming Club

Bolt Action is a 25mm miniature game and is as historically accurate as possible, based on the events that took place in the Second World War.

The game is normally held on a 6’x4’ table, but for this event we ran an 8’x6’ table and a 7’x6’ table for the two scenarios, along with a standard sized 6x4 table. We had received Lottery funding to commission scale models (terrain pieces) for the Reichstag and Brandenburg Gate on the Berlin Board and the Arc de Triomphe on the Paris board, and to build ‘table toppers’ to extend the surface of the tables we have.

On the Berlin board Russian forces attempted to deliver a Coup-de-Gras to the 3rd Reich, while the desperate German Army tried to hold on to their defensive positions in one of the last battles of the Second World War in Europe. The dice however decided the outcome of this scenario which did not go the way it did historically, with the German forces holding their positions against the Russians and winning the game.

The Paris board was divided by the River Seine with a strategic bridge joining the two halves of the board. The forces of the US army, British and Charles De Gaulle battled against the German Army and the forces of Vichy France to liberate the city and prevent its complete destruction by the fleeing German forces. In this game the German forces were defeated, as they were 80 years ago.

We had 12 players take part in the event and we had several visitors to our cub to spectate, chat, and see what our event was all about.

This was an opportunity for the people who took part in our event and those who came to watch to learn about the events of 80 years ago in a fun and interactive way, and also to learn about table top gaming and about our gaming community in Mid Ulster.

We would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund NI for funding our event and to Duncan Gordon and the other club members for building the boards and terrain, and helping us to run our event.

