Velvet Vixen Boutique launches premier destination for designer couture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Velvet Vixen Boutique is thrilled to announce its grand opening in Magheralin (outside Moira), offering a unique shopping experience for those seeking both new and once-worn designer couture. Specialising in special event wear, Velvet Vixen Boutique is the go-to destination for mothers of the bride or groom, wedding guests, a day at the races, and more.

"Statement styling has been my passion for as long as I can remember, and launching Velvet Vixen is the realisation of that ambition. With many admired pieces in my own wardrobe, I believed these couture items deserved to be showcased again. After careful planning, I knew the time was right to bring this vision to life. Velvet Vixen is more than a boutique; it’s a concept—a reciprocal movement for sharing and seeking couture style. I’m incredibly excited to share this journey and invite you to experience the magic of Velvet Vixen." says Colleen McAreavey, Founder of Velvet Vixen Boutique.

Founder Colleen McAreavey has over two decades of experience in guiding businesses to success, is now putting her own expertise to the test with the launch of her own distinctive boutique concept.Hailing from Magheralin, just beside Moira, Colleen's journey in entrepreneurship began long ago with a master's in Entrepreneurship & Marketing. However, since then armed with a wealth of knowledge gained as a business owner of the beautiful Communion Dress Boutique, Financial controller in the family business and the business development manager at MEP, she has been the go-to expert for many aspiring and growth business owners over the years. Now it is her turn to take the leap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Velvet Vixen Boutique provides an exquisite collection of designer attire, ensuring that every client can find the perfect outfit for their special event. The curated selection includes elegant gowns, chic dresses, and sophisticated ensembles that cater to a variety of tastes and styles. To provide a personalised shopping experience, Velvet Vixen Boutique operates by semi-private appointment, allowing clients to enjoy a dedicated and intimate browsing session. Additionally, starting from 6th July, the boutique will be open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 3pm, welcoming walk-ins to explore our stunning collections.

Founder Colleen McAreavey with models showcasing collection

In line with our commitment to fostering a vibrant community, we are excited to launch the Velvet Vixen Society. This exclusive club will host a series of workshops throughout the summer and winter months, covering a range of topics from fashion styling and wardrobe planning to self-care and personal development. These workshops aim to empower and inspire our members, creating a supportive and stylish community.