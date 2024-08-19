Victim-led campaign to criminalise spiking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tanya Kearns, the founder of Safe Night NI, has become a leading voice in the fight against the epidemic of spiking in Northern Ireland.

Her journey began when she was spiked in December 2021. This incident ignited a passion within Tanya to create Safe Night NI, a campaign focused on raising awareness about nighttime safety and the dangers of spiking, supporting victims, and pushing for legislative change.

Safe Night NI started as a grassroots movement and has grown into a significant force advocating for the creation of a specific criminal offense for spiking in Northern Ireland. Tanya launched a petition on change.org directed at the Stormont Department of Justice, demanding that spiking be recognised as a standalone criminal offense. She believes that the current laws do not adequately address the severity and growing frequency of spiking incidents. The petition quickly gained traction from people across the country who are concerned about the issue.

Tanya's campaign highlights the terrifying reality that spiking is often underreported and therefore extremely difficult to ascertain the extent of the issue. By pushing for this specific legislation, Tanya aims to ensure that spiking is met with the seriousness it deserves, both legally and socially. Her efforts are not just about creating a new law but also about changing the culture around night-time safety and ensuring that victims receive the justice and support they need.

Through her work with Safe Night NI, Tanya Kearns is making a profound impact on the safety of nightlife in Northern Ireland. Her campaign continues to gather momentum, reflecting a growing demand for change and a safer environment for all.