Videographer Gary’s big day as he celebrates regional win
Owner Gary McKinstry celebrated success in the Wedding Videographer category and now goes through to the National Final in London in January 2025.
The Wedding Industry Award Wales/NI regional winners were announced at a glittering event at St. Tewdrics House in Chepstow last Monday.
The awards saw 27,300 votes cast for 1,500 entrants. Of these, 1100 independent companies became regional finalists.
Gary, from Castlewellan Road, was thrilled to be crowned a winner.
“Unfortunately, I wasn't able to attend the awards this time due to other commitments, but I will be going over to London in January for the National Final.
“It will be held at the Underglobe in London beside Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.”
Gary, who has been making wedding memories for nearly 20 years, is no stranger to awards success.
“In January this year, I won the best videographer award at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards held in La Mon Hotel and Country Club.
“I previously won the Northern Ireland award in 2016 and was runner-up a couple of other years.
“It means a lot to win, as I know of quite a few of my brides that voted for me in the awards.
“I love filming weddings and have filmed more than 800 now, so I have seen a lot.
“I love meeting everyone at the weddings and getting to visit all the fabulous venues around the country.
“I film in a relaxed, unobtrusive way in a documentary style.”
Founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, Damian Bailey, commented: “TWIA is the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry so the regional winners really are at the top of their game.
“The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed, but thanks to over 27,000 client votes and our panel of more than 150 expert judges, the regional winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best.”
All of the regional winners will go through to the National Final in London on January 22.
Find details of the regional winners and highly commended finalists at: www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.