BANBRIDGE-based Carpe Diem Videography has been announced as a regional winner at the Wedding Industry Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Gary McKinstry celebrated success in the Wedding Videographer category and now goes through to the National Final in London in January 2025.

The Wedding Industry Award Wales/NI regional winners were announced at a glittering event at St. Tewdrics House in Chepstow last Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards saw 27,300 votes cast for 1,500 entrants. Of these, 1100 independent companies became regional finalists.

Gary McKinstry, of Carpe Diem Videography.

Gary, from Castlewellan Road, was thrilled to be crowned a winner.

“Unfortunately, I wasn't able to attend the awards this time due to other commitments, but I will be going over to London in January for the National Final.

“It will be held at the Underglobe in London beside Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary, who has been making wedding memories for nearly 20 years, is no stranger to awards success.

“In January this year, I won the best videographer award at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards held in La Mon Hotel and Country Club.

“I previously won the Northern Ireland award in 2016 and was runner-up a couple of other years.

“It means a lot to win, as I know of quite a few of my brides that voted for me in the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love filming weddings and have filmed more than 800 now, so I have seen a lot.

“I love meeting everyone at the weddings and getting to visit all the fabulous venues around the country.

“I film in a relaxed, unobtrusive way in a documentary style.”

Founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, Damian Bailey, commented: “TWIA is the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry so the regional winners really are at the top of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed, but thanks to over 27,000 client votes and our panel of more than 150 expert judges, the regional winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best.”

All of the regional winners will go through to the National Final in London on January 22.

Find details of the regional winners and highly commended finalists at: www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk/