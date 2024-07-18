Volunteering opportunities at Rural Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers are a vital part of the Rural Support team; without them it would not be possible for the organisation to thrive and to offer the diverse range of support and programmes that they do.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural Support are the ‘Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland’ and it provides a range of programmes and services for farmers and farm family members in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing, all accessible via a free confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, which is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support said, “At Rural Support, volunteers are the backbone of the charity. Giving your time through volunteering makes a profound difference to other people’s lives, whether you are working with members of the farming community directly or supporting us through admin or fundraising; we really appreciate and value the support our volunteers provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently with a period of growth and change within Rural Support, we need volunteers now more than ever. Therefore, if you find yourself with some spare time on your hands or would like to give something back to the farming community, please get in touch we would love to have you onboard. By becoming a volunteer, you will help drive the charity forward; thus enabling us to support and build a stronger and more resilient farming community in Northern Ireland.”

Support Line Volunteer

Rural Support are currently recruiting new volunteers to join their team. By becoming a volunteer, you could help across a range of areas:

Plough On Group Volunteer - helping to support groups of older men coming together in your local area through their Plough On Programme.

Across The Hedgerow Volunteer - provide listening support and companionship via a regular telephone call to someone who is lonely or isolated within the farming community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support Line Volunteer - helping to provide confidential listening support to individuals who contact their support line.

Plough On Volunteers

Outreach Volunteer - helping to deliver their outreach activities by setting up at local shows including driving duties, supporting leaflet distribution or telling people about Rural Support.

Research has shown that giving even a small amount of time to others is associated with an increase in wellbeing. It allows you to connect with others and feel a sense of purpose. Volunteers who belong to the Rural Support team can expect to be fully trained and supported in their role and will receive a full volunteer induction as well as training such as Mental Health First Aid and Adult Safeguarding. Those that become a support line volunteer will also receive additional training and support through the Helplines Partnership of which Rural Support are a member of.

There are many reasons why you should become a volunteer for Rural Support:

Volunteering connects you to others and reduces isolation.

Across the Hedgerow Volunteers

Volunteering strengthens communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can give something back to a charity that has helped you or a loved one.

You can make a difference to someone else’s life.

Volunteering adds to your CV.

Outreach volunteers

You can learn new skills and add to your experience.

You will be helping us provide our services to the local community.

You will make new friends with a similar passion.

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a volunteer, please get in touch with Deborah Gavin, HR and Volunteer Co-Ordinator, on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected] or visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk