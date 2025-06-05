Wallace Park play park set for major redevelopment

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced ambitious plans to redevelop its much-loved Play Park at Wallace Park, Lisburn. The move marks a significant investment in the future of children’s play and inclusive outdoor recreation.

Located just minutes from Lisburn city centre, Wallace Park covers 26 acres and attracts around 810,000 visitors annually. The Play Park, last refurbished in 2010, is a key priority within the Council’s play park programme.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities & Wellbeing Committee, said: “Play is an important part of a child’s development and play parks provide important spaces for children to engage in physical and mental activity, social interaction, and creativity. Wallace Park is one of our premier parks, serving families, sports clubs, and community groups across the region.

"This redevelopment offers an exciting opportunity to create a flagship play area that meets the evolving needs of today’s children—delivering inclusive, adventure-focused play that nurtures curiosity, learning, and wellbeing.”

To ensure the new play park meets community expectations, public consultations will be held with parents, young people, schools, and community partners.

This redevelopment is expected to position Wallace Park as a major local attraction and a regional, even international, destination—boosting city centre footfall, supporting regeneration, and improving connectivity.

Wallace Park is currently home to three football pitches, a changing pavilion, indoor tennis courts, a multi-sports area, and the historic Lisburn Cricket Club. It also regularly welcomes high-profile events like the Mayor’s Family Fun Day and Twilight Nights.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council owns and manages 52 play areas across the council area, ranging from local playgrounds to larger play destinations such as Wallace Park, Hillsborough Forest and Moira Demesne.