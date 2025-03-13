The high-profile audience included deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt. Hon. Hilary Benn MP.

The new class will see 30 emerging leaders from across Northern Ireland and Ireland venture state-side this summer, as part of the unique transatlantic leadership and peace-building program.

Co-hosted by WIP and Ulster University, the special event saw WIP Founder Carol Wheeler conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation. Ulster University, the UK and Ireland University of the Year (Times Higher Education 2024), conferred the award of ‘Doctor of the University’ upon Carol, the highest accolade a university can confer.

For over three decades, the Washington Ireland Program (WIP) has played an important role in post-conflict Northern Ireland and Ireland by bringing together leaders from a wide range of communities and backgrounds for outstanding leadership and skills-development opportunities. WIP’s aim is to support, inspire, and develop leaders who are committed to building a future of peace and prosperity for Northern Ireland and Ireland.

WIP has a diverse community of over 1,000 Alumni who are delivering on that vision - including former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Class of 2000), deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (Class of 2002), and Leader of the Opposition Matthew O'Toole MLA (Class of 2004). The WIP Alumni community also includes tech entrepreneur Aidan Corbett (Class of 2005) and award-winning artist Adrian Margey (Class of 2005).

As the thirty-first class to embark on the prestigious program, the 2025 cohort have already demonstrated their leadership potential, have a strong track record of service, and are committed to building a bright future for the island of Ireland. Almost half of the students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and will receive full scholarships to participate.

Previous students have completed work placements in the offices of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representative Mike Kelly and Representative Richie Neal.

As supporters of WIP, Members of Congress Rep. Fitzpatrick and Rep. Neal reflected upon their commitment to fostering international leadership and the enduring friendship between Northern Ireland, Ireland and the United States.

Guests also had the opportunity to hear from high profile WIP Alumni who were in Washington DC. Nuala McAllister MLA and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly MLA attended the special event, sharing their reflections on the impact of their time on WIP.

Rep. Fitzpatrick said at the announcement:

“It is a great honor to announce the incoming class of Washington Ireland Program Emerging Leaders. For many years, my office has had the pleasure of hosting WIP students, and it is inspiring to see so many of them go on to serve with distinction in public life.

“The United States has always been a steadfast partner of peace and progress in Northern Ireland and Ireland, and I applaud the Washington Ireland Program for its commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders who will carry this legacy forward and shape a brighter future for all.”

WIP Alum and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, said:

“For over three decades, the Washington Ireland Program has provided a platform where young and emerging leaders can come together to learn, challenge ideas, and forge connections that transcend political and social divides.

“The honorary doctorate that Carol has received today is a testament to her dedication to peace and progress, and as we mark this special occasion, we reflect on the legacy that Carol and the Washington Ireland Program have built and the countless lives they have influenced.”

Carol Wheeler said: “It is an incredible privilege to accept this honorary doctorate in recognition of the Washington Ireland Program’s journey over the past 31 years. What began as a small initiative to foster peace and reconciliation has now grown into an impactful network of over one thousand alumni who are shaping the future of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The honor I have received is not just a reflection of the work of one individual, but of the support and dedication shown by our staff and volunteers, our work placements, host families, donors, governmental supporters, and — most importantly — our program participants who have helped build and shape WIP throughout its history.”

Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, said:

“Dr Carol Wheeler’s dedication to leadership development and civic engagement has had a profound and lasting impact on young people from Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Through the Washington Ireland Program, she has provided opportunities that empower individuals to build a more peaceful and prosperous future, something that we at Ulster take inspiration from. Ulster University is delighted to recognise Carol’s legacy with this honorary degree.”

Nicola Skelly, Executive Director of the Washington Ireland Program said:

“We are proud to launch the WIP Class of 2025 with esteemed guests and supporters in Washington DC, and are delighted to celebrate Carol as she receives this well-deserved honorary doctorate. Her leadership and unwavering commitment to service has not only shaped the Washington Ireland Program but has also had a lasting impact on the next generation of leaders in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“More than just a leadership program, WIP fosters lifelong connection and collaboration. The relationships these young leaders build, with each other and with our global community, will shape their lifelong leadership journeys. We are honoured to support them as they step into their roles as the next generation of changemakers for Ireland and Northern Ireland."

1 . Washington Ireland Program WIP Founder Dr Carol Wheeler. Photo: Submitted

2 . Washington Ireland Program Member of Congress Rep. Richard Neal announcing the WIP Class of 2025. Photo: Submitted

3 . Washington Ireland Program Carol Wheeler receiving her Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Paul Bartholomew. Photo: Submitted