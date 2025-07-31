We Eat Local scores for Lisburn – Backing champions on the pitch and the dance floor
We Eat Local is an app developed by local man John Brennan which allows customers to order from their favourite takeaways on their own phones. Commission is just a fraction of that charged by other similar apps and uniquely a share of the profits go back into the local community.
We Eat Local is proud to announce two new local sponsorships – one with Lisburn Rovers Seniors Football Club and the other with the Naomi Orr School of Dance, who recently brought home a world championship title to Northern Ireland.
The homegrown business, which offers a cheaper and faster alternative to the likes of Just Eat, says these partnerships are a natural part of what they stand for.
“We’re a local company built for local people. That doesn’t just mean helping you get a cheaper takeaway – it means giving back to the community that supports us,” said John Brennan, founder of We Eat Local.
As part of their commitment to community support, We Eat Local now proudly features as main sponsor on Lisburn Rovers’ new away kit, and was a key sponsor in helping Naomi Orr’s dancers compete at the Global Dance Open World Finals, where the team took home a host of medals including gold.
“What Naomi and her dancers have achieved on the global stage is nothing short of incredible – and seeing Lisburn Rovers push forward with local pride, matches our energy perfectly,” John added.
Since launching, We Eat Local has focused on cutting out high delivery fees, speeding up payouts for takeaways, and offering real local support instead of off-shore call centres. The app continues to grow, supporting independent food spots across Lisburn and beyond.
“Every order placed through We Eat Local helps keep money in the community. That’s what we’re about – backing our own.”