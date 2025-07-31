West Belfast factory welcomes global packaging leader

Masterwork Group Chairman Madam Li Li Visits Biopax to View Advanced Packaging Technology in Operation

Biopax Limited, a Belfast-based leader in sustainable packaging, welcomed a prestigious international guest to its production facility.

On Monday, July 28, Madam Li Li, Chairman and CEO of Masterwork Group Co. Ltd, visited the site in what was her only factory visit in Ireland.

Biopax’s machinery includes the MasterMatrix die-cutter and folder-gluers, manufactured by Masterwork Group in Tianjin, China, and supplied through Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), a strategic global partner to the Masterwork Group.

Madam Li Li, Chairman and CEO, Masterwork Group Co. Ltd. is pictured with Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman, Biopax Ltd.

Masterwork is China’s leading manufacturer of post-press packaging technology and, together with HEIDELBERG, ranks No. 2 globally.

HEIDELBERG is Masterwork’s strategic global partner, and the two companies have worked closely together since 2019, when Masterwork became the largest shareholder of HEIDELBERG, a strategic partnership that brings world-class finishing systems to international markets, including Biopax.

Outside China HEIDELBERG is offering the cutting-edge finishing systems from Masterwork exclusively through its global network, with Biopax benefiting directly from this collaboration in the form of advanced, high-performance equipment that supports its sustainable packaging goals.

Biopax is located on a redeveloped 8.4-acre manufacturing site and was officially launched in 2023 by Dr Terry Cross OBE, with a planned investment totalling £47million. The company specialises in polyethylene-free printed cartons, paper wraps and labels for the food, beverage and non-food sectors. It serves clients across the UK, Ireland and Europe, with growing global supply chain partnerships spanning North America, China, India and Australasia.

Phil Buttress, Head of Sales (UK), HEIDELBERG; Maxen Liu, General Manager of Sales, Masterwork Group Co. Ltd.; Brian Murphy, Managing Partner, BDO Northern Ireland; Ryan Miles, Managing Director (UK), HEIDELBERG; Madam Li Li, Chairman and CEO, Masterwork Group Co. Ltd.; Paul Thompson, Channel Sales Manager Postpress Packaging, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG; Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman, Biopax Ltd.; Lee Carson, Managing Director, Biopax Ltd; Patrick Cross, Group Managing Director, Biopax Ltd; Peter Smith, Digital & Consumables Sales (UK), HEIDELBERG; Xue Yang (Snow), Head of Postpress Packaging, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Ian Trengrouse, Product Manager Post Press Commercial and Packaging (UK), HEIDELBERG.

The purpose of Madam Li’s visit was to view a selection of high-performance packaging machines manufactured at her factory in Tianjin, China, specifically the MasterMatrix die cutter and folder-gluer systems now in use at Biopax. All die cutters are manufactured in Tianjin, and Diana folder-gluers are manufactured in Slovakia. These machines are some of the most advanced packaging production technology in the world.

Biopax currently operates two Speedmaster XL 106 printing presses from HEIDELBERG and an extensive downstream setup featuring Masterwork’s four die-cutting and two gluing systems. These investments enable the business to produce high-volume, high-quality packaging while reducing waste, downtime and environmental impact.

Speaking during her visit, Madam Li Li, Chairman and CEO, Masterwork Group Co. Ltd, said: “Biopax represents the kind of innovation and sustainable ambition that aligns with Masterwork’s values. Seeing our technology in action in this forward-thinking facility was both impressive and inspiring. I commend the Biopax team for their commitment to excellence and their vision for a more sustainable future in packaging."

The visit also reinforced the strong relationship between Biopax and HEIDELBERG, which recently marked its 175th anniversary, celebrating a global legacy of printing technology and industry advancement.

"It was a great honour to welcome Madam Li to Biopax and to showcase the advanced machinery her factory has produced," said Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman, Biopax Ltd. "Our packaging workflow with systems from HEIDELBERG and Masterwork reflects our belief in global collaboration within our industry as the key to sustainable industrial progress."

Biopax is currently undergoing further expansion and aims to increase its workforce by the end of the year. Its niche focus on polyethylene-free packaging responds directly to global demand for more environmentally conscious solutions in both food and non-food sectors.

Lee Carson, Managing Director, Biopax Ltd, added: "The MasterMatrix has become a cornerstone of our production line and hosting Madam Li at Biopax allowed us to share how this world-class machinery is driving both quality and efficiency across our operations. Her visit is reflective of the strength of our international supply chain and shared vision for innovation."