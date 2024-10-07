Whitehead Ladies Choir celebration concert to mark tenth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In honour of the Whitehead Ladies Choir’s tenth anniversary, a special concert will be held in Carrickfergus Town Hall on the 12th October 2024. The Choir are delighted to be hosted by Radio Ulster’s Richard Yarr and will be joined on stage by friends and well-known artists for an evening of song and celebration.

Whitehead Ladies will perform a specially curated programme, which tells the journey of the Choir over the last ten years. It includes old favourites and some new classics.

They will be joined by mezzo-soprano and Carrickfergus native, Carolyn Dobbin, who was most recently seen performing in Opera Northern Ireland’s adaptation of Eugene Onégin, in the Grand Opera House, where she had the role of Madame Larina.

Carolyn graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland 2005. She returned to the United Kingdom in 2014, following a period as a soloist in Switzerland. She has subsequently had a prolific career where she performs regularly on stage, has worked with all the major operatic companies and can be heard frequently on BBC Radio 3.

Whitehead Ladies Choir in Carrickfergus Town Hall

Followers of Whitehead Ladies Choir will also be familiar with clarinettist, Gillian McCutcheon. Originally from Bangor, Gillian attended both the Guildhall School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music.

Gillian has performed in various venues including the Barbican, Purcell Room and Windsor Castle. In addition to teaching, Gillian is an examiner with Trinity College, London. She can also be found in the ‘pit’ in most operatic society productions.

Both Richard Yarr and Gillian McCutcheon are long standing friends of Carrickfergus Festival, having been adjudicators over many years.

Musical Director, Diane Creighton commented: “This concert marks a significant milestone in the history of the choir. From humble beginnings in the local community centre, the choir has developed beyond recognition. Earlier this year, we performed Fauré’s Requiem, a work that would have been unachievable at the start of our journey. This concert follows the history of the choir, from our early days right through to covid, where everything stopped and then rebuilding to go on and win festivals. We continue to look forward and will perform some new repertoire too.

“It is also a measure of how highly the choir are regarded that we can attract such high-quality artists to perform alongside us. They are all outstanding in their own fields and we are enormously grateful that they are taking time out of busy schedules to bring a concert of this quality to Carrickfergus Town Hall. It will indeed be a night to remember.”

Pianist Michael Harrison will also accompany both soloists. The Choir will be accompanied by Carrickfergus native, Karl Bennett and percussionist Ronan McKee.

Tickets are available from Whitehead Community Centre or ringing 07808 568538.