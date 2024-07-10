White's Oats boosts team with key appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and oat cereal producer has made a number of key appointments as the company grows its commercial sales and product development team in line with its long-term growth strategy and against the continued rise in wholesome non-processed oat-based products that is being witnessed across the UK and Ireland and many export markets in which White’s operates.

Colin Ferguson has been appointed into a new position of Head of Sales. Deborah Templeton has been promoted within the business to Commercial Coordinator with further food and drink industry experience coming from the new appointment of Ronan Mc Laughlin as New Product Development (NPD) Manager.

Speaking on the appointments, James Mathers, Managing Director, White’s Oats, said: “I am delighted to welcome all three to the White’s Team. The knowledge and expertise that Colin, Ronan and Deborah will bring to their respective roles will be invaluable as we work to deliver on our future growth ambitions right across the business.”

Previously Head of Sales at Mackle’s Pet Foods, Colin has over 38 years’ sales and commercial experience in human and animal nutrition. As a member of the senior management team, Colin will play a vital role in driving sustainable business growth across the island of Ireland with White’s strategic customers while continuing to build relationships with a wide range of customers both locally and internationally. His role will also involve exploring new business opportunities across White’s key markets and channels.

Colin Ferguson, Deborah Templeton and Ronan McLaughlin

As demand and popularity for oats and innovation in oat-based products continues to grow amidst consumer’s interest in health, wellness and sustainability, Ronan will have responsibility for the creation, development and launch of new and novel products for the market. With over 20 years food development and culinary experience, Ronan will work closely with the marketing team to identify, develop concepts and fulfil market opportunities suitable for both Irish and UK retailers as well as end consumers.

Since his appointment, Ronan has overseen the launch of ActivOat High in Protein Porridge adding to White’s existing instant porridge range and is currently exploring a range of new product concepts for launch autumn and winter 2024.

Deborah Templeton joins the commercial team in her role as Commercial Coordinator. Deborah, who has been with the company for close on 10 years, brings a wealth of customer and supply chain experience and White’s knowhow to the team. She will work closely with the sales and marketing team to help manage and support new business leads and promote business growth and development with a focus on exporting.

