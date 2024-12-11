Will Fleury vs Karlos Vemola face-to-face video released ahead of Light Heavyweight World Title fight

Irishman Will Fleury will look to make his long-awaited dreams come true on Saturday, December 29, as he takes on Karlos Vemola for the OKTAGON MMA Light Heavyweight World Title.

As the fight draws closer, the excitement is building, and today, we will see the release of a face-to-face between the pair and tensions rise before their world title fight. The video will be found on OKTAGON MMA's YouTube channel.

Vemola is a legend of Czech MMA, being the first fighter from the region to fight in the UFC. His stint in OKTAGON MMA has been memorable, with his last fight seeing him submit arch rival, Attilah Vegh in front of 28,000 fans at Eden Stadium earlier this year.

In his way this time around is Will Fleruy. The Irishman has been on a great run, winning his last six fights, including 2 stoppage victories since signing with OKTAGON MMA.

The bout will act as the co-main event in Prague, with the event headlined by the final of Tipsport Gamechanger. Losene Keita vs Ronald Paradesier 2 will crown the 2024 Tipsport Gamechanger winner, completing the €1 million tournament.

Tickets to the final OKTAGON MMA event of 2024 can be purchased via https://oktagonmma.com/en/events/oktagon-65/

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world.

They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.