William was held in deep affection by all who had the joy of knowing him

Mr William Harbinson.

Mr William John Harbinson (affectionately known as Willie, Billy and Willie-John) passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25 at Bannview Care Home, Banbridge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William was born on April 21, 1943 in Banbridge to Johnny and Martha Harbinson.

He grew up at Lissize Road, Rathfriland, with his siblings Francis, Esther, Eric and Jim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He married Agnes Jayne Bradford (Jean), from Katesbridge, in 1962 in First Annaclone Presbyterian Church.

William and Jean initially settled in Banbridge before moving to Lisburn where they remained for 37 years.

William worked at Hilden Mill before gaining employment at Dale Farm where he was promoted to office manager.

William and Jean attended Fort Hill Gospel Hall on the Low Road where William was faithful in attendance and accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour. In 1985 William suffered a stroke and after a couple of years recovering he gained employment at Ulster Byproducts in Crumlin, before finally retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William continued to volunteer in the BCM Bible shop, Castle Street, Lisburn.

In 2007 William and Jean moved back to Banbridge to be closer to their daughter and took up residence at Bannview Heights.

William continued to volunteer in the local War on Want charity shop.

In 2012 William became a patient at Daisy Hill Renal unit where he travelled twice a week to receive dialysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 William moved to Bannview Care home where his beloved wife Jean still resides.

William was of friendly and quiet disposition and was held in deep affection by all who had the joy of knowing him.

He was a keen observer with a dry wit and great sense of humour.

William was a great mathematician and had a great mind for dates, he was known as the human calendar and knew all the extended family members' birth dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a keen follower of all sports, particularly football, rugby and motorcycle racing and attended numerous NW200 races.

William enjoyed his Tayto crisps and ice-cream, especially Graham’s of Rathfriland.

William was a dedicated and loyal son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, family was important to him, and he will be sorely missed.

The large funeral took place at William Bell & Co. Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28. The service was conducted by Alex Connor of Forthill Gospel Hall Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hymns Amazing Grace and Blessed Assurance were sung, and grandson Darragh read a short poem by Margaret Mead ‘Remember Me’.

Clifford read from Psalm 23, a chapter William had found comfort from.

Afterwards, William was laid to rest in the New Cemetery. William is survived by sons Clifford (Italy) Alan (Bath) and daughter Paula (Banbridge), daughters-in-law Valeria and Karen and son-in-law Warren, grandchildren Ellie, Aaron, Will, Rachel, Darragh & Daniel, brother Jim (Rathfriland) sisters Francis (Comber) and Esther (Australia). His other brother Eric passed away in 2022.

Donations in lieu of flowers are being made to the Renal Unit Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry.