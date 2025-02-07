Women's Aid ABCLN, the lead organisation dedicated to ending domestic abuse, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Heading for Healthy Relationships programme in all post-primary schools across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Heading for Healthy Relationships sponsored by Abbey Centre, will deliver preventative education workshops to 3,500 Year-11 pupils equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to have healthy, respectful relationships.

Gillian Creevy, Women’s Aid ABCLN, CEO says “Our ambition is for all young people to have safe, fulfilling, and healthy relationships. To achieve this, we are committed to delivering transformative Heading for Healthy Relationships workshops to Year-11 pupils in all post-primary schools in our area. Will your school join us?”

“Our Heading for Healthy Relationships schools programme explores the dynamics of healthy relationships, and will strengthen young people's understanding of issues including domestic abuse and consent.”

“The programme, facilitated by Women’s Aid ABCLN Domestic Abuse Specialists will challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours, enabling young people to recognise when a relationship has the potential to become abusive, and empowering them to make informed choices and be safe.”

Heading for Healthy Relationships addresses the need for preventative education in schools, aligned to the curriculum, and has been developed with young people based on their experiences of the issues faced.

The SAY Social Action Youth website www.sayni.org.uk created by young people will provide a vital on-line educational resource for ALL schools participating in the Heading for Healthy Relationships programme.

Gillian says “The programme will equip schools to lead the way and create change to End Violence Against Women and Girls, ensuring all young people know any type of violence, abuse or harm in their relationships is never acceptable.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides information, confidential support and refuge accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse. Last year the charity supported 335 children and young people living with domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Gillian added “With 25 women killed in Northern Ireland since 2020 and PSNI responding to one domestic abuse incident every 16 minutes, this programme is vital to help young people understand abusive behaviours and build healthier futures. We thank Abbey Centre for their commitment and support.”

Mark Stewart, Centre Manager at Abbey Centre says “As a community hub, Abbey Centre is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all. We have taken significant steps to adhere to the Workplace Charter on Domestic Violence and register as a Safe Place and Safe Employer."

"However, the statistics show we must do more. That’s why we’re proud to sponsor the ‘Heading for Healthy Relationships’ schools’ initiative. By raising awareness and signposting support services throughout the centre, we aim to contribute to ending violence against women and girls.”

"Abbey Centre is committed to supporting Women’s Aid ABCLN in delivering meaningful change and raising awareness about the importance of healthy relationships. Together, we can create a safer, more supportive community for all.”

To further support participants, each student will receive a free Costa, Abbey Centre voucher.

For more information and to register for Heading For Healthy Relationships you can call 028 25 632136, email [email protected] or go to www.womens-aid.org.uk/children/headingforhealthyrelationships