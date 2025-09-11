Women’s Aid launches healthy relationships programme for primary schools

Six Mile Integrated Primary School, Antrim has joined with Women’s Aid ABCLN to launch a new ‘Heading For Healthy Relationships’ preventative education programme equipping Year-7 pupils in all primary schools across Antrim and Newtownabbey with the knowledge and skills to have healthy, respectful relationships.

Funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund, the programme explores the dynamics of healthy relationships for young people, challenging harmful attitudes and beliefs and empowering young people to make informed choices and be safe.

Speaking at the launch Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said, “This programme is a vital step in ensuring our young people grow up understanding what a healthy, respectful relationship looks like. By equipping them with these skills early, we can help prevent abuse before it starts.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN Manager, Arlene Creighton said “We are committed to deliver our transformative Heading for Healthy Relationships programme to Year-7 pupils in all primary schools across Antrim and Newtownabbey. Will your school join u?”

The Heading for Healthy Relationships programme is available for all primary schools from September – March 2026, and session are available to book now at no cost.

Facilitated by Women’s Aid ABCLN's Domestic Abuse Specialists, Arlene said “Heading for Healthy Relationships addresses the need for preventative education in schools. It is fully aligned to the curriculum and has been developed in collaboration with young people, based on their experiences of the issues faced.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN works with schools to recognise and respond to domestic abuse and last year supported 335 children and young people living with domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Six Mile Integrated School Primary, Principal Claire Jennings said “Often school is the only safe place for children living with violence and abuse in the home.”

Women's Aid ABCLN 'Heading For Healthy Relationships' Primary School Programme is funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund.

“The programme will equip schools to lead the way and create change to End Violence Against Women and Girls, ensuring all young people know any type of violence, abuse or harm in their relationships is never acceptable.”

For more information and to register your school for the Heading For Healthy Relationships programme you can call 028 25 632136, email [email protected] or go to womens-aid.org.uk/children/support-in-schools