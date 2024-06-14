'Wow' is the word for Coleraine College at awards event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The excellent work taking place at Coleraine College was celebrated at an educational awards ceremony this month.

Coleraine College celebrated huge success at the recent Families First Awards which recognises the achievements of secondary schools across Northern Ireland each year.

At a gala event in Titanic Belfast, the College scooped a 'Wow' Award in recognition of excellence in supporting both staff and pupils at the Carthall Road school and also gained a 'Highly Recommended' in the 'Best School - North Region' section.

Acting principal, Madame Skobel, said: "We are delighted to receive these awards which we accept on behalf of the whole school community - pupils, staff, parents and the host of individuals and organisations who work with us.

Coleraine College staff pictured enjoying the educational awards ceremony recently in Belfast.

"Such recognition is rewarding and uplifting for everyone concerned and I am so pleased that the staff who work here, in all capacities, have had their dedication and commitment celebrated in this way because they go that extra mile daily to support the young people in our care."

There was even further success and recognition on the night as two members of staff had their work recognised in the 'Support Staff' category. Classroom assistant Lauren Hutchinson and receptionist Glynis Nicholl were nominated by their colleagues and supported by pupils and parents.

"Lauren, a past pupil, is really very deserving of this award. She is a fantastic professional and a very talented young woman who has shown great dedication to the pupils she works with," Madame Skobel said.

"This is evident in the wealth of the many positive comments made by parents thanking Lauren for her work. Lauren will be leaving us at the end of the year to begin her teacher training course. Although we are all very sad to see her go, it is great news that she will continue in education, qualifying as a secondary music teacher next year. We are so proud of her.

Acting Principal, Madame Skobel, pictured with the College's 'WOW@ Award.

"Glynis is officially our receptionist but, in truth, she is so much more than that and does a whole host of different jobs across the day which makes her vital to the smooth running of the College. We just could not do without her.

"What is more important though, is that Glynis does all of this with a smile and her endless patience and incredibly supportive manner means that everyone she deals with, whether adult or young person, is made to feel special.