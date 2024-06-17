Wreaths laid in memory of soldiers killed in Lisburn bomb 36 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lives of six servicemen, murdered in Lisburn 36 years ago have been remembered at a special event in Lisburn city on the eve of the anniversary.

The council held a commemoration in Market Place and wreaths were laid in memory of the soldiers who were killed following a half marathon event in June 1988.

The men had participated in the popular fun run to raise money for charity and were on their way back to Thiepval Barracks when a terrorist bomb exploded and destroyed the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The servicemen who died were Sergeant Michael J Winkler, Lance Corporal William J Paterson, Lance Corporal Graham P Lambie, Lance Corporal Derek W Green, Signalman Mark R Clavey and Corporal Ian Metcalfe.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson was joined by families of the deceased, representatives from Thiepval Barracks, fellow elected members, members of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion, and the public to pay tribute to the soldiers.

Reflecting on the atrocity and extending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, Mayor Kurtis Dickson said: “Our city will never forget this senseless act of terrorism.

"While it may have happened 36 years ago, the attack left indelible marks on our close-knit community.