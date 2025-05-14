Young artists invited to brand a bus with ‘climate action’ designs

Translink has launched its 'Brand a Bus' competition, encouraging young people to help paint a greener future for Northern Ireland. Winners will see their artwork showcased on a bespoke Ulsterbus wrap later this year, with the bus then embarking on a tour of the province. Find out more at www.translink.co.uk/brandabus. Pictured at the launch are Henry; Rebecca; Ella; Rory Quigg, Artist & Illustrator, Rory Quigg Illustration; John Thompson, Head of Safety and Corporate Responsibility, Translink.

Translink is calling on young artists to help ‘Paint a Greener Future’ with the launch of its ‘Brand a Bus’ competition, which aims to encourage the next generation to think about their vision for a net zero Northern Ireland.

Winning participants will see their artwork showcased on a bespoke Ulsterbus wrap later this year, which will be unveiled at a special ceremony at Belfast Grand Central Station before embarking on a tour of the province. In addition to seeing their designs on the road, winners will receive an art pack to further develop their creative talents.

Entries are open to children and young people from schools and community organisations all across the region. Any artistic format can be used for their creation, ranging from paint, pencils to digital tools, and they are encouraged to think about how public transport can help reduce emissions, tackle climate change and enhance the air we breathe, building a cleaner, healthier Northern Ireland.

Translink’s Head of Safety and Corporate Responsibility, John Thompson, said: “Young people have a pivotal role to play in shaping a brighter future with this generation more climate-conscious than ever before. With rising health costs as a result of air pollution and the need to meet climate targets, more people using public transport and active travel options is crucial to creating a healthier, cleaner, greener region.

“Through our ‘Brand a Bus’ campaign, we’re giving them the opportunity to showcase their vision for a net zero Northern Ireland, highlighting the vital role of public transport on that journey. We’re excited to see all the entries and wish our participants the very best of luck in creating their masterpieces.”

Translink has partnered with Northern Ireland artist and illustrator, Rory Quigg, to help select the winning pieces. Participants are asked to submit their artwork by 20th June 2025 at the latest, with the winners to be announced in the autumn.

This campaign aligns with Translink’s net zero commitment as the business embraces low/zero emission technology to decarbonise public transport and has now introduced over 250 zero emission buses into its fleet across NI travelling over 7 million emissions-free miles to date.

Instructions on how to enter can be found on the Translink website by visiting: www.translink.co.uk/brandabus.