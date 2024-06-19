Young farmer puts his best foot forward in aid of rural support
Local Co Antrim man and young farmer from Straid YFC, David Wilson recently participated in the Belfast Marathon in aid of the farm support charity for Northern Ireland – Rural Support.
His incredible fundraising efforts raised an amazing £2,010 for the local charity and 100% of all monies will support the farming community across Northern Ireland in relation to their farm business and personal wellbeing.
David has also recently joined the farm support charity as a volunteer and a spokesperson for the charity said: "We are delighted to have him on board and are so grateful for his support.'
