Young People in Northern Ireland Invited to apply for Micro Funding to kickstart a business idea or community project

Opportunity for 14-25-year-olds in Northern Ireland to secure seed funding of up to £1,000 to launch community-driven ideas and businesses. Are you aged between 14 and 25, with an idea that could transform your community and advances on at least one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals? Do you have a passion to tackle social issues or a business concept that needs funding to get off the ground? Now’s your chance to make a real difference, thanks to Unloc’s Seed2030 programme.

Unloc is thrilled to announce the second year of Seed2030, a transformative Micro Grant funding programme designed to empower young people aged 14 to 25 in Northern Ireland as a legacy of the One Young World Summit 2023, Belfast. Seed2030, in partnership with the Ellis Campbell Foundation and supported by One Young World, provides emerging leaders with the tools and resources needed to bring their ideas to life and make a lasting impact in their communities.

Recognising the vital need to support young changemakers with big ideas but limited access to funding or resources, Seed2030 aims to create a future where young leaders can drive positive social change. Whether launching a business or testing a community social action project, successful applicants will receive:

£1,000 micro grant funding to kickstart their initiative.

Access to an immersive leadership bootcamp in Belfast, spanning two days and one night.

The chance to attend the prestigious One Young World Summit in Munich in 2025.

Tailored mentorship, pairing participants with experienced professionals in their industry.

Dedicated support from Unloc for six months, offering practical guidance throughout the journey.

Liam Harte, Founder of Rephobia, Seed2030 Participant and One Young World Ambassador

Seed2030 aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, inviting applicants to design projects or ventures that address at least one one of the 17 goals.

Katie Williamson, Head of Community Programmes at Unloc, shared: "Seed2030 is about providing young people with a risk-free opportunity to bring their ideas and dreams to life, while fostering leadership, creativity, and social impact. We are excited to open applications for our second year and continue supporting emerging changemakers in Northern Ireland."

How to Apply

Applications are now open, and Unloc invites all eligible changemakers to apply for this incredible opportunity. To apply, you must:

Seed2030 Promotional Material

Be aged 14 to 25.

Have permanent residency in Northern Ireland.

Propose a community project, campaign, business, or social enterprise that advances one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Be available to attend the leadership bootcamp in Belfast on the designated dates (22nd and 23rd April 2025). All expenses are paid.

Applications will be assessed based on the credibility of the project plan, its potential impact, and its sustainability over time.

Visit unloc.online/seed2030 to access the application form and detailed programme information. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday April 8 at 11.59pm.

Join Seed2030 today and turn your ideas into impactful action with the funding, mentorship, and support you need to succeed.

A Success Story: Liam Harte and Rephobia

Seed2030’s inaugural cohort saw tremendous success, including Liam Harte, founder of Rephobia. Liam discovered the programme through Queen’s University Belfast’s Student Union newsletter and brought his vision of transforming mental health treatment to Seed2030.

Rephobia is a Virtual Reality (VR) platform addressing phobias and anxiety disorders through immersive and affordable therapy experiences, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being). With the £1,000 funding provided by Seed2030, Liam developed prototypes and purchased essential software and hardware for his VR environments.

Reflecting on his experience, Liam said: "Seed2030 was a pivotal moment of validation for me. The funding, mentorship, and leadership training transformed my entrepreneurial skills and confidence. It also connected me with an invaluable network of changemakers who continuously inspire and support my journey."

“My advice to anyone thinking of applying would be to absolutely go for it. Embrace Seed2030 wholeheartedly, engage deeply in every workshop, and actively seek out feedback during mentorship sessions. Leverage this opportunity to connect with fellow participants, mentors, and the Unloc team - these relationships are among the most valuable resources you’ll gain. Approach the programme with openness and curiosity, recognising that each interaction can profoundly shape your entrepreneurial journey. The funding is crucial, but to me, the genuine magic of Seed2030 lies in the personal development, leadership skills, and lasting connections formed. Be proactive in maximising every resource offered, and trust that participating in Seed2030 will position you and your venture significantly ahead”

Other Seed2030 Success Stories

Last year’s cohort supported a wide range of impactful projects, including:

Compassion Threads, an ethical clothing brand donating half its profits to animal sanctuaries in Northern Ireland.

Women in STEM NI, advancing opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Just Include, advocating for inclusion and diversity in decision making processes.

Resolute Minds, providing support for young people to overcome mental health, trauma and addiction obstacles

Challenge the Spin; A podcast to bust the myths surrounding pole dancing

A garden renovation project at Youth Action in Belfast, among others.

A anti-spike drinking device

A mental health training company for young people