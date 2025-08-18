Young talent, big impact: My Property Pros franchisees lead the way

The My Property Pros (MPP) network is celebrating a wave of exciting achievements as franchisees across the UK continue to hit new heights in growth, performance and recognition. From rapid team expansions to industry accolades, the success stories are stacking up fast.

In South Belfast and Lisburn, Aidan Davis – MPP’s youngest franchisee – has taken a major step forward by hiring his first full-time employee, less than six months after launching. Meanwhile, over in Kingswinford and Stourbridge, Ashley Stevens is also growing his team while smashing records with a standout month of business success.

Both Aidan and Ashley are among several MPP franchisees recently honoured in the prestigious Corporate LiveWire Regional Awards, a testament to the exceptional customer service, rapid growth, and professionalism that define the MPP network. These milestones not only reflect individual achievements but also signal the collective momentum driving MPP forward.

When 24-year-old Aidan Davis joined My Property Pros in February, he became the youngest franchisee in the network – but age hasn’t held him back. In just a few short months, he’s hit the ground running and is already smashing expectations with the rapid growth of his South Belfast and Lisburn location.

“Bringing in a full-time employee is a key milestone for me and a sign of the demand we’re seeing in the world of exterior cleaning. It’s a great opportunity to build capacity and take on more work, all while maintaining the quality of service MPP is known for. It’s a great feeling and I’m excited to keep pushing forward,” said Aidan.

Back in England, Ashley Stevens has also welcomed his first full-time employee – a valuable addition to the Kingswinford and Stourbridge team as demand continues to surge following a record-breaking month.

“We’ve hit four record-breaking weeks back to back - it’s clear this growth is becoming the new norm. June was our strongest month yet and the team is focused on building on this momentum. It’s an exciting time to be part of the MPP network as we continue to raise the bar across the brand,” explained Ashley.

Aidan and Ashley are just two of the several franchisees who have been honoured with Corporate LiveWire Regional Awards. Oli and Claire, franchisees for Newquay and Truro, were named Exterior Cleaning Company of the Year in Cornwall, while Ashley took Roof Cleaning Company of the Year for the West Midlands, and Aidan was recognised as Exterior Cleaning Company of the Year in Antrim. These awards highlight the exceptional dedication and high standards that run throughout the My Property Pros network.

“Our franchisees continue to impress with their dedication, drive, and outstanding results. Seeing Aidan, Ashley, Oli, Claire, and so many others achieve these milestones and receive recognition is inspiring. We’re proud to support their growth every step of the way as they raise the standard for exterior cleaning across the UK,” said MPP founder and CEO, Karen Prewer.